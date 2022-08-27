Jack Holden Answered a Call for Help, Then Wrote Hit Play ‘Cruise’

Naveen Kumar
·6 min read
Pamela Raith Photography
Pamela Raith Photography

When Jack Holden was 22, he volunteered at Switchboard, a much-cherished and valued LGBTQ+ information and support line in London. He had already landed his big break, starring in the West End production of War Horse, straight out of drama school. Suddenly, he was a young gay man smack in the heart of London. He wanted to meet people. “I wanted a community,” Holden said. “In some sense it was quite selfish, but I also did want to help.”

Ten years later, Holden is back on the West End, performing an acclaimed solo play inspired by one of the calls he received at Switchboard. Cruise, running at the Apollo Theatre for an encore engagement through September 4, was the first West End production to open after Covid restrictions lifted there last spring.

Secrets of the Gateways, the Most Famous Lesbian Club in the World

“It was the biggest rush I’ve ever felt in my life,” Holden told The Daily Beast of that first return to the stage. The play’s exhilarating tour through 1980s Soho, a libertine sanctuary set upon by a plague, resonated with audiences emerging from pandemic isolation. It also landed Holden an Olivier nomination for Best Play.

Founded in 1974, the then-named Gay Switchboard (and after that, London Lesbian and Gay Switchboard) was a leading source of information about HIV/AIDS in the 1980s, and still fields up to 20,000 calls per year. (Full disclosure: Tim Teeman, the editor of this piece, was a volunteer there from 2006 to 2010.)

Pre-internet, you might dial Switchboard for gay pub listings as for crisis support or a friendly ear. Volunteers receive rigorous training on how to handle all manner of situations on the line, Holden said. The one call that stuck with him long afterward, and has ultimately shaped the latest chapter of his career, lasted all of 15 minutes.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Pamela Raith Photography</div>
Pamela Raith Photography

“It was the anniversary of his partner's death,” Holden said of the caller. “He was on his own and he wanted to reminisce. Everyone he knew already knew his story, so it was like he wanted someone new to tell,” Holden recalled. Any details that might identify the caller are withheld in the show, which is a collage of recollections Holden gathered from the era.

On stage Holden plays himself at 22, working the phones, as well as the caller (named Michael in the play) and some 30 other characters. Michael calls in and spins a magnetic tale—of meeting his partner, a beefy hunk with an ardor for karaoke, and falling quickly in love amid Soho’s hedonistic churn of electro beats and flashing lights. The record scratch arrives on schedule: Both lovers are diagnosed with HIV, and told they have four years to live at most and likely less.

“Rather than wallow in the misery of that, they decided to go out with a bang and make the most of what little time they thought they had left. His partner died a year or so later, and then he decided, ‘I'm going to party even harder,’” Holden recalled.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Pamela Raith Photography</div>
Pamela Raith Photography

The caller’s story stuck with Holden because it was unlike those he had heard about the AIDS crisis, though he admits he had not been exposed to many prior to volunteering at Switchboard. The first he had learned of HIV/AIDS was just two years before, when a spokesperson from the Terrence Higgins Trust came to speak at his drama school, after he’d already been sexually active and had inherited the sense that being gay was dangerous but without any reasoning.

“In my mind, maybe naively, I thought at the time that people got HIV and they died. Or they dodged it and were lucky. But actually, there were plenty of guys who got it and by chance survived,” Holden said. “It struck me as very bittersweet that you could be given the gift of life again, but without anything to make it worth living.”

Cruise is about the inheritance of community history, a theme as evident in the story as in how it’s told. Embodying multiple characters in a single whirlwind performance, under the direction of Bronaugh Lagan, Holden demonstrates how legacies flow from one generation to the next. “If you think about our identity, we are all bits we’ve picked up along the way,” Holden said, noting that the people we meet influence who we become.

That sense of interconnection is also reflected in the production’s propulsive original music, composed and performed by John Patrick Elliott, who collaborated closely with Holden from the play’s earliest stages. “So much of the music from the 80s was about sampling and borrowing riffs and putting them on top of a very basic electronic beat. We all borrow everything, and we steal and we plagiarize and we copy,” Holden said. Music in Cruise also delineates time and place, with the disco beats of Gloria Gaynor conjuring up the Kings Arms, and the first rumblings of Chicago house lighting up the legendary club Heaven.

Cruise marks Holden’s debut as a playwright and has been a remarkable success, with a film adaptation already in development. But Holden wasn’t sure at first if it was his story to tell, or one that hadn’t been heard enough already. It’s a Sin, Russell T. Davies’ BBC series about young Londoners careening headlong into the AIDS crisis, had just aired in the U.K. before the initial West End run of Cruise. “I felt a bit of shame about it, like is this actually serving our community or just telling the story of this time yet again?” Holden recalled.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Pamela Raith Photography</div>
Pamela Raith Photography

“Then I thought, that's such an internalized homophobia kind of scarcity mindset. There are a hundred detective dramas on every single night about fictionalized people getting murdered, and this was a huge part of our history,” Holden said. “This story is nowhere near being covered enough.” And while dramas about the AIDS crisis like Tony Kushner’s Angels in America and Matthew López’s The Inheritance have come from American playwrights, with their epicenter in New York, Holden recognized a lack of voices in British theater, and depictions of how the crisis unfolded there.

But the people whose stories are still missing from the stage do not look like Holden (or Kushner or López), namely Black and brown people, trans people, sex workers, and more who were severely impacted by HIV/AIDS in the 1980s, and continue to be disproportionaly affected today. “The gender identity or race of a lot of the characters are open to interpretation,” Holden said of Cruise. “But I also can't deny that I'm a white man playing them. It's a step on the way, and hopefully clearing the ground for more British perspectives from more marginalized voices.”

Concluding the return engagement of Cruise, Holden considers that he’s managed to do justice to the caller who inspired the play, and to the many others he’s come to represent. “I feel so much love and respect for the people of that generation and for what they went through,” Holden said. “By the time we finish this run, I feel will have done my duty to the community and to our gay elders, which feels good.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Women's professional hockey growing in North America, but in parallel universes

    Women's professional hockey is expanding in North America, but remains divided. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association (PWHPA) possessing the bulk of player star power in Canada and the United States has a league in development with Billie Jean King and Mark Walter, co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, as potential backers. The Premier Hockey Federation increasing salaries and teams in North America in its eighth season, and recruiting recognizable names in Canadian hockey into man

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • This Ontario man's flag was raised at an Olympic protest in 1976. It's now in Ukraine as a symbol of defiance

    From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio

  • Joy Drop: If you can see it, you can be it

    Hello, friends, so much joy and delicious happiness to share this week. And I hope this humble online notebook entry brings you a grin! One of our favourite hockey players, Sarah Nurse, becomes the first woman to grace the cover of an EA Sports NHL game. The 2023 version features Nurse alongside Trevor Zegras. Just as the IIHF Women's Hockey Worlds began in Denmark, we were blessed to see a woman on the cover of one of the most popular games out there. Recognizing women's sports can come in many

  • NDP MP Peter Julian seeks answers from Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith in letter

    NDP MP Peter Julian is seeking further accountability and transparency from Hockey Canada by way of a letter issued to the organization’s president and CEO, Scott Smith. The letter, provided to The Canadian Press, comes following new information Julian had been informed of by a former board member — who opted to remain anonymous — regarding perks and luxurious accommodations provided to board members. “Thousands of dollars that are being spent on board meetings, on luxury suites, on the rings th

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 sleeper running backs

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon explains which sleeper running backs fantasy managers should target late in their 2022 fantasy drafts.

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Ross Stripling could be pricing himself out of Blue Jays' future

    Ross Stripling has been one of the best pitchers in the American League since joining the Blue Jays' rotation. Will Toronto be able to afford him this winter?

  • Lapena, Canadian women's team gather in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

    TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • How rumoured Blue Jays targets have performed since the trade deadline

    The Blue Jays missed out on these nine players at the trade deadline. Here's how those rumoured targets have fared over the past three weeks.

  • Alouettes suspend fullback Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation. Normand, a former teacher, faces two charges of luring a child under 18, including one count of luring a child under 16, or who the accused believed was under 16 at the time of the offence. The offences are alleged to have occurred Aug. 9, 2022. Provincial police Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said both offences involve a single victim. "To respect all parties involved,

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a