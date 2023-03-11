Jack Harrison makes up for own goal by earning point for Leeds against Brighton

Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA

Leeds United fell into the Premier League’s relegation zone after playing out an entertaining draw with Brighton which, in truth, did nothing for the end-of-season goals both these sides possess.

Javi Gracia’s side rescued a point with Jack Harrison’s late equaliser after the winger had earlier scored an own goal to move the Seagulls 2-1 ahead. But results elsewhere on Saturday meant Leeds dropped to 19th, with Brighton’s own hopes of European football taking a hit here after only coming away from West Yorkshire with a point.

They led midway through the first half when Alexis Mac Allister broke the deadlock, before a superb strike from Patrick Bamford made it 1-1 at the break. Harrison’s own goal looked as though it would move Brighton level on points with sixth-placed Newcastle, but Harrison’s equaliser ensured the points were shared.

Brighton would have scarcely believed they were only level at the break having dominated much of the first half. While Leeds started brightly, it was the visitors who quickly asserted control of the contest, with the Elland Road support growing frustrated over a lack of pressing from the early minutes.

Leeds, clearly instructed to hold their shape, grew visibly frustrated as the half wore on. And it was perhaps no surprise that when the opening goal did arrive, it came for the visitors. Pascal Gross stood a wonderful ball up to the back post for Kaoru Mitoma, who headed into the path of Mac Allister.

The Argentinian made no mistake from close range to score for the second successive game and put Brighton into a deserved lead. However, five minutes before the break Leeds equalised from nowhere as Bamford’s speculative effort deflected past Jason Steele after Harrison had done well to chase down a rare loose ball from the Seagulls.

That shifted the momentum of the contest and it was the hosts who started the brighter of the two sides after half-time. They could and perhaps should have taken the lead, with both Brenden Aaronson and Luke Ayling spurning chances inside the Brighton box to put Leeds in front.

And it looked as though it would prove costly when, on the hour mark, Harrison turned into his own net under pressure from Solly March after Leeds failed to clear their lines. But the winger made amends with a spectacular effort with ten minutes to go to ensure the points would be shared.