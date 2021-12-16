Jack Harlow Says He's 'Not a Novelty Act' but 'There Is a Certain Reality That I Am White'

Jack Harlow Billboard

Jack Harlow is reflecting on his ascent to success.

During an interview with Billboard on Thursday, the "What's Poppin" rapper reflected on a topic he's rapped about on several tracks and something he's often asked about: his place in the industry as a white rapper.

Harlow, 23, ensured that despite the color of his skin, he's "not a novelty act."

"There is a certain reality that I am white, and I think there will always be something attached to that," he told the outlet. "No matter how embraced I am, there will never be a day that I'm Black. With that being said, there's a certain responsibility that comes with being a white man in a Black genre, and there's certain things that have me regarded differently."

He added, "But there is something exciting about skipping over any barriers that might be there and creating unity."

In an October interview with GQ Hype, the "Way Out" rapper detailed his feelings of "imposter syndrome," and said that at times, it's left him with moments of self-doubt.

"I have serious imposter syndrome the whole way through," he said at the time. "And then you have to bounce with it and you feel like you are totally where you are supposed to be. Moments of self-doubt combined with moments of I am who I think I am. I think what has worked for me is that my music has never been about the fact that I am white."

He added, "I don't try to lean into the, 'Hey, I'm the white boy.' I try not to make it a novelty. I rap from the heart, rather than trying to do a white version of the art form."

Earlier this week, the rapper announced a year-long collaboration with Kentucky Fried Chicken in effort to give back to a community in the throes of tragedy. The partnership features everything from new menu item launches, exclusive experiences, and exciting brand campaigns.

"Growing up I always dreamed of being the biggest artist to come from Kentucky. Now I'm teaming up with @KFC, the biggest brand to come out of Kentucky," Harlow wrote on Instagram. "For the next year, we're gonna do some big things together."

Additionally, Harlow, KFC, and Yum! Brand (KFC's parent company) are donating $250,000 to the American Red Cross in support of relief efforts for communities across Western Kentucky that were ravaged by the deadly Dec. 11 tornado.

He is currently back home at the Louisville Palace Theatre as he performs a five night "No Place Like Home" concert tour that kicked off on Tuesday. Before that, fans can snack on KFC's iconic Chicken Sandwich in custom Jack Harlow packaging from a KFC food truck. Some shows will even have a giant KFC Bucket Boombox pumping out Harlow's chart-toppers outside of the venue.

"To team up with an iconic national staple like KFC, the biggest brand to come out of Kentucky, is truly an honor," Harlow said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to all the amazing things we're about to do together."