Jack Harlow, Patrick Mahomes and more: See the celebrities at the 2023 Kentucky Derby
Monica Kast
·1 min read
Kentucky-born actors and musicians flocked to the Kentucky Derby Saturday along with plenty of other celebrities from outside of the commonwealth.
Jack Harlow, Grammy-nominated rapper from Kentucky, returned to the Derby for the second year in a row. His appearance at Churchill Downs was met with the same excitement as last year, with onlookers cheering and clapping during his red carpet walk. His pick to win the Derby was Two Phil’s.
Patrick Mahomes, quarterback and two-time NFL and Super Bowl MVP for the Kansas City Chiefs, was at Churchill Downs to make the “rider’s up” call for the 149th Kentucky Derby. He walked the red carpet with his wife, Brittany.
Other celebrities included singer Smokey Robinson, “Yellowstone” actor Ian Bohen, actor Chris Pine, former host of “The Bachelor” franchise Chris Harrison and fiancée Lauren Zima, Randy Travis and celebrity chef Bobby Flay.
Other Kentucky natives who walked the red carpet included winner of “The Voice” season 9 Jordan Smith and country music artist J.D. Shelburne.
Gov. Andy Beshear and his family walked the red carpet, with Beshear choosing Verifying as his pick to win the Run for the Roses.
Andy Stenning/Pool via REUTERSRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Harry’s status as a royal outcast was ruthlessly emphasized at his father’s coronation Saturday, as he was seated in the third row with the disgraced Prince Andrew and his family in Westminster Abbey, and forced to walk alone down the aisle wearing civilian clothing. When the rest of the royal family, including Queen Camilla’s gr
If there's a major royal family event, you better believe the British royals are gonna gather on the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave to the cheering crowds. So naturally, with King Charles's coronation, the family gathered in their favorite spot. But there was one notable figure who was missing: Prince Harry, 38. While the Duke of Sussex joined his family for the crowning (sitting beside his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie), he was nowhere to be found once the royals gathered o
If you're from the United States, then you might not be familiar with a fascinator. In short, it's a piece of headwear that looks like a fancy hat and is usually attached to a headband or hair clip. Among the royal family members, fascinators are practically a must, and two royals who seem to particularly love them are Sarah Ferguson, 63, and Prince Andrew's, 63, daughters, Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 33. Unsurprisingly, the two pulled out their best statement accessories for th
There are two Windsor males to celebrate this week – one will be on the receiving end of a tad more pomp and ceremony than the other, but both will be basking in the limelight of a meticulously planned party.