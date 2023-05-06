Jack Harlow, Patrick Mahomes and more: See the celebrities at the 2023 Kentucky Derby

Kentucky-born actors and musicians flocked to the Kentucky Derby Saturday along with plenty of other celebrities from outside of the commonwealth.

Jack Harlow, Grammy-nominated rapper from Kentucky, returned to the Derby for the second year in a row. His appearance at Churchill Downs was met with the same excitement as last year, with onlookers cheering and clapping during his red carpet walk. His pick to win the Derby was Two Phil’s.

Patrick Mahomes, quarterback and two-time NFL and Super Bowl MVP for the Kansas City Chiefs, was at Churchill Downs to make the “rider’s up” call for the 149th Kentucky Derby. He walked the red carpet with his wife, Brittany.

Other celebrities included singer Smokey Robinson, “Yellowstone” actor Ian Bohen, actor Chris Pine, former host of “The Bachelor” franchise Chris Harrison and fiancée Lauren Zima, Randy Travis and celebrity chef Bobby Flay.

Other Kentucky natives who walked the red carpet included winner of “The Voice” season 9 Jordan Smith and country music artist J.D. Shelburne.

Gov. Andy Beshear and his family walked the red carpet, with Beshear choosing Verifying as his pick to win the Run for the Roses.

Louisville native and rapper Jack Harlow takes to the red carpet at Churchill Downs before the start of 149th Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Harlow held up a two for his bet in this derby: Two Phil’s.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany take to the red carpet at Churchill Downs before the start of 149th Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

TV personality Kaitlyn Bristowe takes to the red carpet at Churchill Downs before the start of 149th Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg shows off the patches on his suit jacket on the red carpet at Churchill Downs before the start of 149th Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday, May 6, 2023. He says a friend made the piece for him.

Former TV Host Chris Harrison takes to the red carpet at Churchill Downs before the start of 149th Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Bachelor star Bob Guiney, left, and Warren Moon talk with reporters on the red carpet at Churchill Downs before the start of 149th Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Country singer J.D. Shelburne takes to the red carpet in an embroidered and sequined stole at Churchill Downs before the start of 149th Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

The Mix and Maryse take to the red carpet at Churchill Downs before the start of 149th Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

The Chenery family takes to the red carpet at Churchill Downs before the start of 149th Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Artist Romero Britto takes to the red carpet at Churchill Downs before the start of 149th Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Creator of Pictionary Rob Angel takes to the red carpet at Churchill Downs before the start of 149th Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Actress Tiffany Lowery takes to the red carpet at Churchill Downs before the start of 149th Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday, May 6, 2023.