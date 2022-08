Jack Harlow ‘hungry’ and ‘focused’ ahead of MTV VMAs

Jack Harlow has said he is “hungry” and “focused” ahead of the MTV VMAs where he is vying for the top prizes.

The Kentucky rapper, 24, was among the first on the red carpet outside the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey.

He is also presenting the show alongside hip hop stars Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J.

LL Cool J will keep the show moving in New Jersey (Doug Peters/PA)

During the official livestream, he said: “I am feeling the love. I am in a good mood. I am hungry, I am focused.”

Of his eight nominations at the event, Harlow added: “It means the world. I haven’t won a lot of awards yet. I am hoping to clean up tonight and bring it all home to Kentucky.”

Asked to describe his upcoming performance at the event in one word, he replied: “Unforgettable.”

Harlow walked the carpet wearing a Hermes suit while LL Cool J appeared to take inspiration from motorcycle culture with a leather jacket.

Lizzo continued her head-turning ways at the event (Doug Peters/PA)

Lizzo made an entrance wearing a blue-black Jean Paul Gaultier gown and copious gold jewelry including a large lip ring.

Other stars who made an appearance ahead of the ceremony included K-pop girl group Blackpink, R&B singer Khalid and rising music star Tate McRae.

Harry Styles, Adele and Ed Sheeran are among the British stars in contention for the top awards.

They face competition from US heavyweights including Billie Eilish, Harlow and Lil Nas X at the annual ceremony.

Styles, Harlow and Doja Cat are the three frontrunners at this year’s event, with eight nominations each, closely followed by Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X, with seven.

Former One Direction star Styles is up for top awards including artist of the year, best album for his latest release Harry’s House, and video of the year for As It Was.

Blackpink were among the stars at the annual ceremony (Doug Peters/PA)

The 28-year-old megastar takes on fellow Briton Sheeran for artist of the year, in an American dominated category, which also includes Drake, Bad Bunny and Lizzo.

Harry’s House comes up against Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, Drake’s Certified Lover Boy and Adele’s high-anticipated 30 for album of the year.

Also vying for the coveted video of the year are Doja Cat, for Woman, Harlow and Lil Nas X, for Industry Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, for Brutal, and Taylor Swift, for All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).

The latter, which features Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, went viral earlier this year after fans speculated the song is based on Swift’s break-up with actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

Honorary awards will go to The Red Hot Chili Peppers, who are due to receive the global icon award, and Minaj, who is expected to receive the Video Vanguard Award.