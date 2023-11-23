Jack Harlow, Dolly Parton to perform on field after NFL fans booed Bebe Rexha’s side-stage Thanksgiving halftime show

EW has learned through a source that both creative and operational decisions played a role in making the decision to move stages back to the field after Rexha's 2022 set in Detroit.

One year after NFL fans booed pop star Bebe Rexha's 2022 Thanksgiving Day halftime show performance in Detroit over a stage with an obstructed view in the corner of Ford Field, EW has learned that this year's halftime acts will perform Thursday on the field in the center of their respective venues.

A source with knowledge of the situation tells EW that every year, the unique circumstances of each stadium lead to varied production design execution ahead of each Thanksgiving halftime show. This year, EW can confirm that Jack Harlow will perform at Ford Field on a stage in the middle of the field at the Detroit Lions/Green Bay Packers game, while Dolly Parton will perform her halftime set with a similar mid-field setup inside Dallas' AT&T Stadium as the Dallas Cowboys square off against the Washington Commanders.

The source adds that all sides consider creative and operational factors before determining stage placement that aims to give both fans in attendance and viewers at home an ideal viewing experience. The 2023 halftime shows will unfold as a mix of both creative and operational decisions, though sometimes an artist's unique vision for their stage takes precedence.

More information on veteran DJ Steve Aoki's planned 2023 halftime performance at Seattle's Lumen Field was not immediately available. EW has reached out to the NFL for comment.



Last year, Rexha drew boos from the audience while she sang hits "Hey Mama" and "I'm Good (Blue)" from a tiny, hard-to-see stage tucked into the corner of Detroit's Ford Field — despite viewers at home getting a front-seat view thanks to prime camera placement amid the singer's set.

Bebe Rexha was getting boo’d here in Detroit for not even being visible from the crowd during her performance. Lmao. pic.twitter.com/kKKlmzYhwR — NoShaveDave (shortbusdaveszn) (@NoShaveDaveee) November 24, 2022

Many on social media initially assumed that the audience booed Rexha's performance, though an attendee at Ford Field shared a video that confirmed the singer's stage was positioned in a high-up corner of the stadium that the live crowd couldn't see.

"Bebe Rexha was getting boo'd here in Detroit for not even being visible from the crowd during her performance. Lmao," the user tweeted alongside the video at the time.



Watch a portion of Rexha's 2022 halftime show performance above.



