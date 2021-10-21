Jack Harlow and Bryson Tiller Celebrate Hometown Louisville in 'Luv Is Dro' Music Video

WARNING: The above video features explicit language and imagery.

Jack Harlow has a special appreciation for his hometown.

Harlow and Bryson Tiller, both Louisville-raised musicians released the music video for their collaborative single "Luv Is Dro" on Thursday — all of which was shot in their hometown.

"Luv Is Dro … w/ @brysontiller and Static Major. I can't even explain how much this song and video means to me but just know this is historic for the city we are from," Harlow, 23, wrote. "Three Louisville artists on one record with a video that was directed by Louisville's own @yungskylark … link in bio. Enjoy."

"Luv Is Dro," the catchy R&B track, is featured on Harlow's debut album Thats What They All Say and features vocals from the late Static Major — who was also a Louisville native. (The video pays homage to the late artist, by featuring his name on a city bus.)

The music video kicks off with a radio host listing Louisville's popular landmarks and eateries before he asks listeners to check out "Louisville's own" brand new record by the musicians. The video then follows Harlow and Tiller, 28, dancing around what appears to be a house party as they both meet girls and sing along to the tune.

The release of the music video comes shortly after he announced his upcoming "No Place Like Home" shown.

Harlow is set to perform five shows in Louisville's most cherished venues including the Palace Theatre, Headliners, Zanzabar, Mercury Ballroom and Old Forester's Paristown Hall from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18.

This isn't the first time Harlow shows love for his hometown.

Earlier this month, the rapper donated to local organizations in Louisville and told PEOPLE he was inspired by his mother's "giving heart."

"I took some counsel from my mom, she has always had a giving heart, and she's no stranger to a lot of these organizations. Aside from that, I really wanted to dive in and figure out what hit home for me," Harlow said at the time.

He also emphasized the role his hometown played in his life — and said that it's a "part of my DNA."

"It means everything. It's my foundation. It's part of my DNA. People joke about how often I reference my home, but it's a huge part of my identity and I want you to think of Louisville when you think of me," Harlow explains. "My career feels like a mission that's bigger than me."

"I know there's a kid in the city with headphones on, getting off the bus, walking home from school — listening to my music, watching my interviews, reading these words right now —that feels like this same dream is possible for him. I want people nationwide to look at Louisville as an important and cultural city," the rapper said.