Jack Grealish: UK's most expensive player targeted with biggest boot sponsor deal

Jack Grealish of Manchester City ties his boot lace during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium - Jack Grealish target of record boots deal - Simon Stacpoole/Getty Images

Jack Grealish has been targeted by sports manufacturers Puma for a blockbuster record-breaking boot deal for a British player.

The Manchester City forward, 27, has been wearing Nike equipment since he was a teenager but this week was seen on the club’s TV channel with Puma boots in training. Nike is no longer listed on Grealish's social media profiles.

It is understood that Puma are interested in having Grealish as one of the faces of their brand as they assess which footballers to target, with deals tending to end and restart after major tournaments.

According to a source at Nike, they are “still in talks” with his representatives over extending their deal with the England international but that has not stopped rivals from looking at investing in one of the Premier League’s most marketable players.

It is thought that Harry Kane and Gareth Bale were among the biggest UK boot deals when their market values were around £4million a season.

Grealish has a host of brands he is an ambassador for including Gucci, Bose headphones and Airwayz among others roles and fans have taken to him for City and England for his outspoken and honest post-match interviews.

He would be among their most high-profile in a roster that includes Neymar and Antoine Griezmann.

Analysis: Has the endorsement landscape changed forever?

The landscape for boot deals has changed in recent years with budgets for talent shrinking in the post-Covid era. Grealish’s deal would buck that trend, as would a deal for Erling Haaland.

Haaland, Grealish’s team-mate at City, is yet to decide his long-term boot manufacturer and is wanted by all the leading brands, to the point where a lucrative deal for the Norway forward would impact budgets for other players.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City scores the winning goal during the UEFA Champions League group G match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund at Etihad Stadium - - Marc Atkins/Getty Images

He has worn different brands this season. He most commonly wears Nike boots, including in the Champions League tie against his former club Borussia Dortmund on September 14 when he scored a spectacular flying volley with his left foot.

But at the other end of the scale to Grealish and Haaland, some boot manufacturers have contracts to supply equipment only.