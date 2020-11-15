Jack Grealish told to sign for Arsenal and play ‘beautiful football’

Arsenal have been told to sign Aston Villa star Jack Grealish.

Grealish is enjoying a fine start to the season with four goals and five assists in just seven Premier League fixtures, while also breaking into Gareth Southgate's England plans.

The 25-year-old has long been linked with a move away from Aston Villa, where he has spent his entire career, and almost joined Tottenham last year.

But it is Arsenal where he should go next, according to former Gunner Gilberto Silva.

"Grealish, amazing. It seems like he could be a player that Arsenal missed," he told The Invisible Wall podcast.

“With his ability, he was one of the guys in the middle who can play beautiful football. He controls the ball, assists and can score goals.

"He is slightly different from Dennis Bergkamp, but he could be somebody for the future at Arsenal."

Grealish will be hoping to continue his fine form on Sunday evening as England face Belgium in a crucial Nations League qualifier.

