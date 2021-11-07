Jack Grealish shows support for ‘goat’ Dean Smith – Sunday’s sporting social
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 7.
Football
Jack Grealish posted some love for sacked Aston Villa boss Dean Smith.
No1 will ever compare 💙❤️ the real goat ❤️❤️ https://t.co/Spp6ADIAo6
— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) November 7, 2021
Manchester City continued celebrating their derby victory.
Good morning to everyone, especially @BernardoCSilva 😉#ManCity pic.twitter.com/eF4vqpAtrP
— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 7, 2021
Burnley were still on cloud nine after their draw at Chelsea.
😄 Have a great Sunday, Clarets!#UTC pic.twitter.com/Smw4H21eof
— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) November 7, 2021
A Rangers tribute to Walter Smith.
💙 Today's Rangers v Ross County Matchday Programme is available to buy outside Ibrox or online for delivery worldwide.
👉 https://t.co/dYCQIJ0Cy9 pic.twitter.com/LBuZ6RJMNI
— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) November 7, 2021
Happy 58th birthday John Barnes.
What a way to score your first #ThreeLions goal 🤯
Happy birthday, @officialbarnesy! 🎈pic.twitter.com/63JW2Vivir
— England (@England) November 7, 2021
Wishing you a very happy birthday, @officialbarnesy! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/JwUDRcb28i
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 7, 2021
Callum Hudson-Odoi got the key to the door.
Happy 21st, @Calteck10! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/24CxGXTGhH
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 7, 2021
Rio Ferdinand turned 43.
🌍 Happy birthday to a man who twice became the most expensive defender in the world – and proved worth every penny 🌟
🎂 Many happy returns, @rioferdy5 🥳@ManUtd | #ClubWC pic.twitter.com/NLUIgtVtnj
— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 7, 2021
Many happy returns David De Gea.
Happy birthday, David 👊#MUFC | @D_DeGea pic.twitter.com/as4ASKQ49d
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 7, 2021
Formula One
A great day remembered.
Ayrton Senna's final win in F1. 😢🏆
Adelaide, 7 November 1993. 🇦🇺 #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/n2oIadX8Hp
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) November 7, 2021
Valtteri Bottas was in good spirits after claiming pole position.
One last tweet today. 😁💙 We promise. pic.twitter.com/cpgXyMEeuZ
— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) November 7, 2021
Valtteri Bottas shows off the Fangio Award after taking pole in Saturday's qualifying session 👍
The trophy commemorates the 70th year since the great Juan Manuel Fangio won the first of his five world titles#MexicoGP 🇲🇽 #F1 pic.twitter.com/X767gKJ5W1
— Formula 1 (@F1) November 6, 2021
Pole in Mexico! 🇲🇽🏁#VB77 #F1 #MexicanGP @MercedesAMGF1 @F1 pic.twitter.com/laNUs3CwAO
— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) November 7, 2021
Sergio Perez was hoping to give the home fans something to cheer in Mexico.
Me siento frustrado porque teníamos para más y esperaba darles un mejor resultado.¡Mañana llevaré en mi coche a cada uno de ustedes! #MexicoGP#NeverGiveUp 💪 pic.twitter.com/ij9belBrhs
— Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) November 7, 2021
Felipe Massa was hanging out with the McLaren boys.
Wholesome. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/pnScIVYkUY
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) November 7, 2021
Haas drivers Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher enjoyed some football.
🇲🇽⚽️ pic.twitter.com/SxzF8Z5SIP
— Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) November 7, 2021
Thanks to @nikita_mazepin and @Atlante for organising some Saturday Night Football for the team in Mexico City! #HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/tUFr5fWQCt
— Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) November 7, 2021