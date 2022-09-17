Jack Grealish says critics of his Man City performances are correct

(Getty Images)

Manchester City's Jack Grealish says recent criticism of his performances was justified as he went some way to change minds with a starring role in victory over Wolves.

Grealish has endured a sluggish, injury-hit start to the season but came racing out of the traps at Molineux to score after just 55 seconds.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden wrapped up the victory against a Wolves side who saw Nathan Collins sent off in the first half, and Grealish's relief at a much-improved performance was after the game clear.

"It’s been a long time coming," Grealish said of his goal. "I think it was the West Ham game at the back end of last season [when I last scored]. It was nice to get off the mark for this season and to do it so early and get the three points.

"This is a difficult place to come and a top, top team. I think they are so underrated this Wolves team and they showed it at points during the second half. It’s a great result for us."

Asked about the criticism he has this week faced, Grealish replied: "Rightly so. I should be scoring more, I should be getting more assists so the only thing I can do is try to score and get assists.

"I’m always going to have people talking about me because of the amount I got bought for but if you look at my whole career, I probably haven’t scored as much as certain people. It’s something that I do want to add to my game."