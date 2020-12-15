Jack Grealish banned from driving for nine months and fined after pleading guilty to careless driving
Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been banned from driving for nine months and given an £82,499 fine after pleading guilty to two counts of careless driving.
The England international appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning for sentencing after pleading guilty to the charges last month. The 25-year-old was also ordered to pay an additional £220 in costs and a £181 victim surcharge.
Grealish pleaded guilty to two driving offences on 24 November, the first of which occurred during the UK national lockdown just a day after he posted a video on social media asking for people to stay at home to protect the NHS amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Two other alleged charges against Grealish were dropped last month due to a lack of evidence.
Grealish was involved in an incident on the morning of Sunday, 29 March, at Waterside, Mereways in Dickens Heath, when his white Range Rover was seen colliding with several other vehicles. CCTV shown in the court showed his car mount a kerb, with another clip showing Grealish walking down the road wearing two different coloured sliders on his feet, light coloured shorts, a light coloured top and with his hood up.
A security guard confronted Grealish after the incident and said that he witnessed him collide with a Mercedes and a Citroen van, and being “chased” the professional footballer left his name, address and phone number. The man also said that he could smell an ‘intoxicating liquor” on Grealish’s breath, with his speech slurred and a general unsteadiness on his feet, according to prosecutors.
The court was then shown dashcam footage of the second incident on the afternoon of Sunday 18 October. An unmarked police car is seen to be following Grealish’s black Range Rover on the third lane of the M43 between junctions 6 and 9, where he repeatedly approaches cars in front in an apparent attempt to force them out of his way. Police officers in the car were required to travel at speeds up to 98mph to keep up with Grealish, and after following him to Bodymoor Heath Road near Villa’s training ground he was stopped by police turning on their sirens.
One officer was heard to say: “Lovely, that will do”.
Prosecutor Tinofara Nyatanga asked District Judge John Bristow to issue a driving ban of more than six months based on the evidence, and although defending solicitor John Dye objected to her suggestion to express his “surprise” with the comments,
Grealish was also in the headlines for the wrong reasons last week after joining Villa teammate Ross Barkley at a London restaurant to celebrate the latter’s 27th birthday, despite coronavirus restrictions preventing people from different households from mixing indoors in tier 2 areas. Villa elected not to take any disciplinary action against the pair given that they are allowed to eat together at the club’s training base, although manager Dean Smith did remind the pair of their responsibilities.
