Jack Grealish: Aston Villa star charged with driving offences over lockdown crash

Aston Villa footballer Jack Grealish has been charged with two driving offences over a car crash during the coronavirus lockdown.

The 24-year-old is due to appear in court accused of driving without due care and attention and failing to stop at or report a collision, West Midlands Police said.

An investigation was launched after reports of a car hitting parked vehicles and the driver fleeing on foot in Solihull on 29 March, according to the force.

Grealish issued a public apology following the incident, which happened a day after he had posted a video urging people to stay at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Villa captain said he had "stupidly agreed" to go to a friend's house and was "deeply embarrassed" by his actions.

He will appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on 25 August.

At the time of the incident, West Midlands Police said two parked cars had been left with minor damage.

Aston Villa later released a statement confirming Grealish - their star player - would be disciplined and fined, with the money going to a local charity.

"Aston Villa is deeply disappointed that one of our players ignored the government's guidance on staying at home during the coronavirus crisis," a club statement read.

"Club captain Jack Grealish has accepted that his decision to leave his house was wrong and entirely unnecessary. It breached the government guidelines which are clear and should be adhered to by everybody."

Grealish played for Villa in the first Premier League match since before the lockdown on Wednesday evening - a 0-0 draw against Sheffield United.

Before the match, both sets of players and the referee "took a knee" in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.