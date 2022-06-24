Jack Draper vs Maxime Cressy live: score and latest match updates from Eastbourne semi-final

jack draper vs maxime cressy live score match updates eastbourne - REUTERS

Jack Draper vs Maxime Cressy, Eastbourne semi-finals - start time approximately 2.45pm

02:33 PM

Jelena Ostapenko beats Camila Giorgi

The defending champion wins the match, only dropping four games against the Italian, 6-2 6-2.

A few minutes for the changeover, then a quick warm-up, and we should be underway in Eastbourne.

02:32 PM

02:19 PM

A preferable draw?

This morning's Wimbledon draw confirmed that Draper will play Belgian Zizou Bergs, ranked 146th, in his first round in SW19 which appears more evenly-matched than last year's opponent at the same stage: world number one and six-time champion Novak Djokovic.

Wimbledon 2021 draper djokovic - Paul Grover/Wimbledon

draper wimbledon 2021 djokovic - Simon Bruty/Pool via Reuters

02:14 PM

On Centre Court as we speak

... are Jelena Ostapenko and Camila Giorgio, battling for a place in the women's final, where the victor will meet Petra Kvitova, playing her first final on grass since 2018.

Ostapenko is 6-2, 2-1 up in the second set, and when play is concluded, they'll make way for Draper and Cressy.

02:11 PM

Must be a good omen

🐦 The moment a bird POOED on Jack Draper mid-interview! 😂😂😂



Eastbourne continues on Prime Video for members in the UK & Ireland 📺 pic.twitter.com/M87sLJjf1Q — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) June 24, 2022

02:07 PM

Draper's run

Make no mistake, the British number four hasn't had an easy time of it in the draw. Most significantly, he beat Diego Schwartzman, world number 15, and the competition's fourth seed, in a knife's-edge 7-5 7-6 in the round of 16.

Another big scalp for Britain's Jack Draper! 🇬🇧



The 20-year-old defeats World No.15 Diego Schwartzman to reach the quarter-finals at Eastbourne 🙌 pic.twitter.com/oH39tcuQva — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) June 23, 2022

Cressy, meanwhile, has form breaking British hearts, defeating Dan Evans in the round of 16, and number one seed Cameron Norrie in the quarter-finals. Things got quite spicy between Evans and the Franco-American, and Cressy later said in an interview that he would be looking to beat "all" the Brits at Eastbourne.

Draper, consider yourself warned.

01:59 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to semi-final coverage from Eastbourne as Briton Jack Draper takes on American Maxime Cressy.

Draper made this week the best run of his career with a comprehensive 6-3, 6-3 win over compatriot Ryan Peniston on Thursday and is now aiming to reach his first ever tour-level final.

The slight downside to Draper's run is less time to prepare for Wimbledon, but the 20-year-old says he is focusing on the tournament at hand.

"There is no doubt that, obviously, if you go deep this week it is going to have a bit of a knock‑on effect for Wimbledon, but at the same time my mindset is not to get to Wimbledon, it is to try and do as well as I can here, and we'll worry about being tired after the tournament," he said.

"But in a positive way I get a lot of matches, I've obviously gained a lot of confidence this week which I can take into future tournaments and I am not thinking about that just yet, I've just got to see how I do the next couple of days."

Jack Draper after winning his Men's singles quarter final match against Ryan Peniston on day six of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne. Picture date: Thursday June 23, 2022 - Gareth Fuller/PA

In the Wimbledon draw earlier today, Draper was drawn against Belgian wild card Zizou Bergs - winner of the recent second-tier Challenger tournament in Ilkley.

British hopes at Wimbledon will be high after an encouraging draw for the home players led by Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray.

Remarkably, of the 17 British representatives in the men's and women's singles, not one drew a seeded player in the first round.

Raducanu, who is hopeful of overcoming a side strain in time, has one of the trickier draws against experienced Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck.

Murray, who is unseeded, has drawn Australian James Duckworth in round one.

Ninth seed Cameron Norrie, who is bidding to reach the fourth round at a grand slam for the first time, will open against Spanish veteran Pablo Andujar, while Katie Boulter and Ryan Peniston, who have also both been in excellent form on the grass, meet Clara Burel and Henri Laaksonen, respectively.

Sonay Kartal, who has surged up the rankings this season, takes on Danka Kovinic with the carrot of a potential second-round clash against Swiatek while fellow debutant Alastair Gray takes on former junior champion Tseng Chun-hsin.

Of the other British players in action, Heather Watson faces German Tamara Korpatsch, Harriet Dart meets Spain's Rebeka Masarova, Katie Swan and Jodie Burrage both take on Ukrainians in Marta Kostyuk and Lesia Tsurenko, respectively, Liam Broady plays Lukas Klein of Slovakia and Jay Clarke faces American Christian Harrison.