Jack Draper vs Maxime Cressy live: score and latest match updates from Eastbourne semi-final

jack draper eastbourne maxime cressy 2022 - Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

04:12 PM

Draper* 6-7 (5-7), 4-3 Cressy (*denotes server)

Cressy sneaks a fantastic baseline shot down the line which shouldn't stay in, but it does, levelling the pair 15 all. Draper's next serve is quick and hard, and Cressy's respond is high enough to hit a passing seagull. Draper plays commandingly to reach 40-15, not giving the American any air, and sees out the game with a mercenary cross-court backhand.

04:10 PM

Draper 6-7 (5-7), 3-3 Cressy* (*denotes server)

The opener - what else? A lovely serve-and-volley set up which spooks Draper out of play. Draper catches him out on the next point, aggressing his shot past the American, who responds with an ace. Cressy aces him again, then flattens Draper with a final serve which he has no response to. An easy game for Cressy.

04:05 PM

Draper* 6-7 (5-7), 3-2 Cressy (*denotes server)

Draper opens with an ace, but his baseline composure falters as he positions a shot past Cressy just out of play. He aces again, to make it 40-30, but Cressy's fluid return catches him out to bring the points to deuce. After a well-positioned return, which Cressy smacks back, Draper doesn't meet the ball closely enough, and over-hits out. Draper neutralises Cressy's advantage, but hands him another one with an unforced error long which leaves Draper remonstrating himself with disbelief.

Draper claws back breakpoint with an ace, then gains the advantage by keeping Cressy on the baseline cross court, driving shots at him until the American nets. He aces, and holds his serve.

Jack Draper during his semi finals match against Maxime Cressy on centre court on day seven of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne - Steven Paston/PA

03:59 PM

Draper 6-7 (5-7), 2-2 Cressy* (*denotes server)

Cressy watches Draper's return float overhead, and wisely steps out of the way for it to fall squarely out of play. He aces Draper, twice, to reach 40-0. But Draper pulls out an excellent left-handed forehand to smack Cressy's weighty serve down the line, surprising Cressy out of the points. But Cressy closes down Draper's hopes of a break with a snapping final serve.

03:54 PM

Draper* 6-7 (5-7), 2-1 Cressy (*denotes server)

Draper sends a stinging serve at Cressy, who goofs and sends it airily out of play. His next attempt is his fourth double fault of the match, and whilst the next serve yields a rally, he plays his final forehand to quickly at the back of the court, and there's not enough power to send his attempt over the net.

He serves an ace, feeling for control, and sends Cressy to the baseline, where he hits behind - Draper is waiting at the net, but the ball doesn't make it over. Draper ends with an ace, getting a tighter grip on his service game.

03:51 PM

Draper 6-7 (5-7), 1-1 Cressy* (*denotes server)

Cressy's opening serve sends Draper spinning but he can't find the control to return. His next return, whilst made, nets. His third return flies long, looking unfocused in the face of the American's titanic service game.

Cressy aces to take the game.

03:49 PM

Second set: Draper* 6-7 (5-7), 1-0 Cressy (*denotes server)

Draper has a stuttering start to his opening service game, before showing flare at 30 all, sending a backhand passing winner sprinting down the line past Cressy. He keeps Cressy back enough to hold his opening serve.

03:44 PM

End of first set: Draper 6-7 (5-7) Cressy

Draper goes to his chair and vents his fury on his racket bag. The first set couldn't have been closer.

Tennis - Eastbourne International - Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne, Britain - June 24, 2022 Britain's Jack Draper in action during his semi final match against Maxime Cressy of the U.S. - Andrey Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

03:43 PM

Draper 6-6 (5-7) Cressy* (*denotes server)

Cressy wins the set with textbook serve-and-volley play.

03:42 PM

Draper* 6-6 (5-6) Cressy (*denotes server)

A foreceful serve which prompts a panicked return from Cressy.

03:41 PM

Draper* 6-6 (4-6) Cressy (*denotes server)

Excellent rally from Draper, which saves him one set point, pushing Cressy to the far right of the net, and sending his shot way out.

03:40 PM

Draper 6-6 (3-6) Cressy* (*denotes server)

Cressy picks off Draper's forehand volley and sends the return skittering past him.

03:40 PM

Draper 6-6 (3-5) Cressy* (*denotes server)

Brilliant ace from the American.

03:39 PM

Draper* 6-6 (3-4) Cressy (*denotes server)

Draper moves Cressy well around the court, keeping the shots low, and Cressy finds the net.

03:38 PM

Draper* 6-6 (2-4) Cressy (*denotes server)

Draper can serve fiercely too, and this time Cressy's shot flies long.

03:38 PM

Draper 6-6 (1-4) Cressy* (*denotes server)

Draper is too far back, and Cressy at the net powers a return down the line.

03:37 PM

Draper 6-6 (1-3) Cressy* (*denotes server)

Strong serve from Cressy which Draper sends far too long.

03:37 PM

Draper* 6-6 (1-2) Cressy* (*denotes server)

But Draper's serve holds off a sprint ahead, and Cressy finds the net on the return.

03:36 PM

Draper* 6-6 (0-2) Cressy (*denotes server)

On his second serve, Draper can't keep Cressy back, and he proves ferocious at the net, sending a smash just past Draper.

03:35 PM

Tiebreaker: Draper 6-6 (0-1) Cressy* (*denotes server)

Brilliant opener from Cressy, who keeps hard at the net and forces a wild mis-hit from Draper.

03:34 PM

Draper* 6-6 Cressy (*denotes server)

Draper opens his service game with a rally which sends Cressy hither and thither along the baseline, pressed well back. As a final return is hit high, Draper can bring down a teeth-rattling smash. He follows up the point winner with two aces to bring him to 40-0 but he can't see it off there, as Cressy sends a curious shot straight to the middle of the court which Draper misdjudges.

At 40-15, however, Draper can leap up at the net, stealing a play from his opponent, to send another smash across court.

It's a tie-breaker.

03:30 PM

Draper 5-6 Cressy* (*denotes server)

Cressy forces an error off Draper who sends his return high and too long in the opening point. The American double faults, and everything is even again. On his second serve, Cressy sends Draper deep onto his backhand, before popping a high-up volley over the net onto Draper's forehand. Draper uses Cressy's net positioning to open up the court and send a shot to him which he can't reach properly.

Cressy lightly places a volleyed ball over the net, which Draper nets, and goes on to see out the game. All serves held so far.

03:27 PM

Draper* 5-5 Cressy (*denotes server)

Draper opens his service with a well-placed ace, then sends a springy return bouncing past Cressy's backhand. The Brit quickly makes it 40 love, and a cross-court backhand snaps the ball past Cressy to allow Draper to win his first game to love.

03:25 PM

A quick shot of Cressy's mantra

When sitting down between games, Cressy likes to read from a notebook with a mantra in it for the match.

Today's says: instill doubt.

03:23 PM

Draper 4-5 Cressy* (*denotes server)

Draper edges ahead for the first time in Cressy's service game after Cressy plays a double fault. He rights himself, and aces Draper to reset the points. Cressy picks up a floating lob which comes down almost under his spell, before popping it over the net, where Draper has no chance of reaching it.

Draper challenges Cressy's serve, which was so far in, Hawkeye has to zoom out to situate the shot. Cressy holds his serve smartly shortly after.

03:20 PM

Draper* 4-4 Cressy (*denotes server)

A quick ball of Cressy's sends the Brit flying backwards, but he stays on his feet, jittering around the baseline as Cressy advances up the court, before sending a shot just out under pressure. Draper has the upper hand in the next point, however, moving his opponent around until he finds the net. He misses the opportunity to go ahead after being pinned back to Cressy's strong forehand, and sending the ball out just over the net.

Cressy makes the next error, sending his return too long to bring the players to 30 all. Draper strikes with another biting serve, which glances off Cressy's racket unreturnably. He then sees out his service by taking advantage of Cressy's net game and sending a shot down the line spinning past him.

03:16 PM

Draper 3-4 Cressy* (*denotes server)

Cressy sends three bullish serves past Draper, leaping up to 40-0. Draper has a moment of hope when he catches one he can return, and moves around court looking for a chink in the armour to begin his attack. At the net, Draper sends a thin-angled ball past Cressy, but the ball lands just out in the sidelines. Bad luck, and the game belongs to Cressy.

03:13 PM

Draper* 3-3 Cressy (*denotes server)

Draper has another patchy start to his game, mistiming both returns high up the court and sending them spinning out to go 30 love down. He plays a lovely, swinging serve in which Cressy battles to return, but then wastes it with a forehand that goes far too long.

At break point, Draper bounces back, forcing weak returns from Cressy off his spinning serve. He sends Cressy off to the sidelines, and Cressy struggles as the ball hangs in the air, belting it into the net, as the players reach deuce. Draper gains the advantage, drawing out one the match's few rallies, and holding Draper at the back of the court. With a final ace, Draper wins the game - which looked improbable only a few moments earlier.

03:07 PM

Draper 2-3 Cressy* (*denotes server)

After a dizzying opening point, Cressy faults and then takes longer on his second serve. Draper can gamely receive it, and the force of his strike makes Cressy net. At the net on the next point, Cressy's size means he only has to stretch to reach Draper's shot and send it straight down the centre of court for a winner.

Draper retaliates sending Cressy a wide shot which he can't reach, sending the ball to net with almost the tip of the racket. But with an ace, and a strong return, Cressy takes back control of the game and holds his service.

Maxime Cressy Eastbourn - Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

03:04 PM

Draper* 2-2 Cressy (*denotes server)

Draper ends a strong rally with a slightly wild shot that flies wide to start his service 0-15 down. Cressy wallops the ball to the furthest righthand corner which Draper reaches, but can't sufficiently power over the next. A strong serve repays the favour however, and Draper can get into the scoring in this game.

On his second serve, he forces Cressy to the far left, and off his backhand, Cressy can only find the net with his low return, bringing the players level at 30-30. Draper serves two double faults to give Cressy the first break point of the match, but he skids and falls to his knees to watch Draper's shot bounce in past him, and it's deuce. Draper gains the advantage as a bad angle sends Cressy's backhand horizontal before the net, and Draper sees the game safely home with a final strong, consistent serve.

02:58 PM

Draper 1-2 Cressy* (*denotes server)

The force of Cressy's serve sends Draper's racket flying under pressure, and Cressy capitalises on the sloppy return under control to win the point. Cressy's second serves are more than strong enough to match his first serves, and even though he faults twice in the game, he holds his service and sees it out.

02:55 PM

Draper* 1-1 Cressy (*denotes server)

A sparkling first serve from Draper, which is too strong for Cressy to return properly, and his second serve aces his opponent to sprint to 30 love. Draper hits 40-15 with confident serving before his first fault, but on his second, holds Cressy at the back of the court, before sending a spinning backhand past him to win the game.

02:52 PM

First set: Draper 0-1 Cressy* (*denotes server)

Cressy wins the toss, and the serve-and-volley specialist serves first. The first one is an ace, and the second sees Draper fall straight into the trap: running to the net, Cressy taps a volley just over the net which Draper can't reach.

Cressy guards the net, all 6ft6 of him, and can bat back a sharp shot of Draper's from there to go 40-0 up. But Draper gets into the points at the net himself, sending a flyer cross court too quick past Cressy. Cressy's next attempt at the top goes into the net, rather than over it, but at 40-30, Draper sends a loopy shot into the sidelines clumsily.

Opening game to Cressy.

02:44 PM

The players walk out

Cressy first, in a white backwards cap, followed by Draper, in a navy blue one. Huge cheers for the home favourite, but that doesn't take the spring out of Cressy's step as he leaps up and down, awaiting the toss.

Jack Draper of Great Britain warms up on the practice court ahead of his semi final match on day seven of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park on June 24, 2022 in Eastbourne, England. - Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images Europe

02:33 PM

Jelena Ostapenko beats Camila Giorgi

The defending champion wins the match, only dropping four games against the Italian, 6-2 6-2.

A few minutes for the changeover, then a quick warm-up, and we should be underway in Eastbourne.

02:32 PM

Pre-match reading: Emma Raducanu 'has left millions on the table' in sponsorship deals

We could have done 50 days of shoots I've never seen the amount of excitement and companies that wanted to be in business with Emma after the US Open.

Max Eisenbud, Emma Raducanu's high-powered agent at IMG, insists that the US Open champion isn't being distracted by commercial interests.

EVIAN SIGNS TENNIS STAR EMMA RADUCANU AS GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR Evian will be announcing Emma Raducanu as its new Global Brand Ambassador. - Julian Finney/Getty Images

02:19 PM

A preferable draw?

This morning's Wimbledon draw confirmed that Draper will play Belgian Zizou Bergs, ranked 146th, in his first round in SW19 which appears more evenly-matched than last year's opponent at the same stage: world number one and six-time champion Novak Djokovic.

Wimbledon 2021 draper djokovic - Paul Grover/Wimbledon

draper wimbledon 2021 djokovic - Simon Bruty/Pool via Reuters

02:14 PM

On Centre Court as we speak

... are Jelena Ostapenko and Camila Giorgio, battling for a place in the women's final, where the victor will meet Petra Kvitova, playing her first final on grass since 2018.

Ostapenko is 6-2, 2-1 up in the second set, and when play is concluded, they'll make way for Draper and Cressy.

02:11 PM

Must be a good omen

🐦 The moment a bird POOED on Jack Draper mid-interview! 😂😂😂



Eastbourne continues on Prime Video for members in the UK & Ireland 📺 pic.twitter.com/M87sLJjf1Q — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) June 24, 2022

02:07 PM

Draper's run

Make no mistake, the British number four hasn't had an easy time of it in the draw. Most significantly, he beat Diego Schwartzman, world number 15, and the competition's fourth seed, in a knife's-edge 7-5 7-6 in the round of 16.

Another big scalp for Britain's Jack Draper! 🇬🇧



The 20-year-old defeats World No.15 Diego Schwartzman to reach the quarter-finals at Eastbourne 🙌 pic.twitter.com/oH39tcuQva — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) June 23, 2022

Cressy, meanwhile, has form breaking British hearts, defeating Dan Evans in the round of 16, and number one seed Cameron Norrie in the quarter-finals. Things got quite spicy between Evans and the Franco-American, and Cressy later said in an interview that he would be looking to beat "all" the Brits at Eastbourne.

Draper, consider yourself warned.

01:59 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to semi-final coverage from Eastbourne as Briton Jack Draper takes on American Maxime Cressy.

Draper made this week the best run of his career with a comprehensive 6-3, 6-3 win over compatriot Ryan Peniston on Thursday and is now aiming to reach his first ever tour-level final.

The slight downside to Draper's run is less time to prepare for Wimbledon, but the 20-year-old says he is focusing on the tournament at hand.

"There is no doubt that, obviously, if you go deep this week it is going to have a bit of a knock‑on effect for Wimbledon, but at the same time my mindset is not to get to Wimbledon, it is to try and do as well as I can here, and we'll worry about being tired after the tournament," he said.

"But in a positive way I get a lot of matches, I've obviously gained a lot of confidence this week which I can take into future tournaments and I am not thinking about that just yet, I've just got to see how I do the next couple of days."

Jack Draper after winning his Men's singles quarter final match against Ryan Peniston on day six of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne. Picture date: Thursday June 23, 2022 - Gareth Fuller/PA

In the Wimbledon draw earlier today, Draper was drawn against Belgian wild card Zizou Bergs - winner of the recent second-tier Challenger tournament in Ilkley.

British hopes at Wimbledon will be high after an encouraging draw for the home players led by Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray.

Remarkably, of the 17 British representatives in the men's and women's singles, not one drew a seeded player in the first round.

Raducanu, who is hopeful of overcoming a side strain in time, has one of the trickier draws against experienced Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck.

Murray, who is unseeded, has drawn Australian James Duckworth in round one.

Ninth seed Cameron Norrie, who is bidding to reach the fourth round at a grand slam for the first time, will open against Spanish veteran Pablo Andujar, while Katie Boulter and Ryan Peniston, who have also both been in excellent form on the grass, meet Clara Burel and Henri Laaksonen, respectively.

Sonay Kartal, who has surged up the rankings this season, takes on Danka Kovinic with the carrot of a potential second-round clash against Swiatek while fellow debutant Alastair Gray takes on former junior champion Tseng Chun-hsin.

Of the other British players in action, Heather Watson faces German Tamara Korpatsch, Harriet Dart meets Spain's Rebeka Masarova, Katie Swan and Jodie Burrage both take on Ukrainians in Marta Kostyuk and Lesia Tsurenko, respectively, Liam Broady plays Lukas Klein of Slovakia and Jay Clarke faces American Christian Harrison.