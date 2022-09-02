Jack Draper vs Karen Khachanov live: Score and latest updates from US Open 2022

Molly McElwee
·9 min read
jack draper vs karen khachanov live score us open 2022 latest - Julia Nikhinson/AP
jack draper vs karen khachanov live score us open 2022 latest - Julia Nikhinson/AP

08:32 PM

DRAPER WINS THE SECOND SET

Draper 3-6 6-4 Khachanov

Khachanov stepped up the intensity in his groundstrokes at the start of this game, and forced errors from Draper to go 30-15 up. But then he gets sloppy, and sends two shots long and brings the game to deuce. Draper stays in a tough rally and - again - Khachanov goes for too much, and his shot goes wide. Set point Draper.

His forehand goes just long, but he sets up another opportunity with an inside out forehand that had Khachanov at full extension.  This time, Draper goes in for the kill, thumping a forehand Khachanov's way and then storming to the net to dismiss his attempt to stay in the rally with another swiping forehand.

Draper roars at the net, looking up at his team in the stands. One set apiece, and the momentum with Draper.

08:22 PM

Draper 3-6 5-4* Khachanov (*denotes next server)

Solid hold to 15 from Draper, who caught Khachanov out with his own drop shot and pushed him around the court enough to eke some errors out of him.

But his serving stats are still not up to scratch - only making around 40 per cent of his first serves this set. He's getting away with it at the moment.

08:18 PM

Draper 3-6 *4-4 Khachanov (*denotes next server)

Khachanov's level is still up there, and he throws in a drop shot to mix things up and clinch this routine service hold.

08:14 PM

Draper 3-6 4-3* Khachanov (*denotes next server)

Draper wins a brilliant point, ending a baseline rally with a drop shot and quick-thinking volley. His net game is still not consistently working though, and his attempt at serving and volleying clatters into the net.

But despite the error he looks completely zoned in now,  and holds to 15 with a superb backhand winner down the line.

08:11 PM

Draper 3-6 *3-3 Khachanov (*denotes next server)

Khachanov with a fairly simple hold there, combining more good serving and a couple of winners.

08:06 PM

Draper 3-6 3-2* Khachanov (*denotes next server)

Great hold of serve to consolidate his break back.

Khachanov has Draper on the ropes, pushing him along the baseline before deftly hitting  a drop shot. But Draper has had a surge of energy in the last few games and he chases it down, and leaves himself enough time to swipe a cross court forehand winner over the net.

Then he hits an ace to hold to 30.

08:02 PM

Draper 3-6 *2-2 Khachanov (*denotes next server)

Suddenly there is a small window of opportunity for Draper after he lead 0-30 on Khachanov's serve. It is the first time he's been able to win more than one point in a Khachanov service game. But the Russian hits two rapid serves next which Draper cannot return. 30-30.

A long baseline rally ensues next, and Draper puts it to bed with a forehand winner down the line. His first break point, but Khachanov kills the dream quickly with an ace down the T. Deuce.

Draper is starting to excel in the longer duels though, and he ekes two errors out of Khachanov to even up the score and come back on serve. Must have been a good pep talk under that towel in the changeover. Game on!

07:56 PM

Draper 3-6 1-2* Khachanov (*denotes next server)

A Khachanov forehand winner pits them at 30-30 and Draper clatters a forehand into the net next. Break point Khachanov. Draper stays with him in a baseline grinding rally though and forces the error out of Khachanov to bring it to deuce.

But Draper makes an error next, and then shouts in anger as he prepares to serve. "Come on!" he growls at himself, with the crowd cheering him on. But he sends another shot long and is broken. Not good, and he's sitting with a towel over his head during the changeover.

07:50 PM

Draper 3-6 *1-1 Khachanov (*denotes next server)

Not much to report from that - more of the same as Khachanov holds to 15.

07:47 PM

Draper 3-6 1-0* Khachanov (*denotes next server)

Much better serving from Draper there, he makes four of five first serves to hold easily - keeping points very short.

07:43 PM

KHACHANOV WINS THE FIRST SET

Draper 3-6 Khachanov

Draper cannot find a solution to Khachanov's supreme serving right now. He has only lost two points on his own serve this set, and holds to love to take the lead. Either he drops his level or Draper may not be able to live with it.

07:40 PM

Draper 3-5* Khachanov

Draper was up 40-15 and looked ready to hold but he is getting pushed around the court a bit by the 27th seed, and we're back at deuce somehow.

He employs the drop shot tactic again, this time to great effect, but somehow Khachanov chases it down and after some back and forth at the net Draper blasts an inside out forehand to win the point and then clinches the game thereafter.

Khachanov serving for the set.

07:34 PM

Draper *2-5 Khachanov

Another hold to love for Khachanov. His first serve percentage is at 78 per cent right now, brilliant stats compared to Draper's 34 per cent. Might be the story of this set.

Draper serving to stay in the set next.

07:32 PM

Draper 2-4* Khachanov

While Khachanov is quickly moving through service games, Draper just took nearly 10 minutes to finish his off.

He is not giving up on his net approach tactics, but sends a volley wide. He has won just two of five net points so far - to Khachanov's 100 per cent record.

His baseline game is a bit up and down too in this game. He hits a great forehand winner which found the baseline but then sprays a couple of errors to bring it to deuce. An inside out forehand winner from Khachanov earns him a break point then, and the pressure is on Draper once more.

He deals with it impressively, meeting Khachanov's return to hit a forehand winner down the line. Then he pounces on Khachanov's short ball to swipe a crosscourt forehand dangerously close to the line.

But he can't pull the trigger to win the game, and a couple of errors gives Khachanov another opportunity to go two breaks up. Again, Draper commits to a high risk shot while under pressure, blasting a forehand into the corner of the court to save break point and then another approach shot to get game point. An unreturned serve finally gets him the hold.

07:20 PM

Draper *1-4 Khachanov

Khachanov is going to be a tough nut to crack serving the way he is at the moment. Another easy hold, including an ace and a winner finding the corner of the court, to keep his lead.

07:16 PM

Draper 1-3* Khachanov

Two blistering forehands from Draper and an ace for a straightforward hold. Little fist pump from him there, and he looks a lot more comfortable than he did in his first service game.

07:10 PM

Draper *0-3 Khachanov

Khachanov is whizzing through his service games, holding to love again with impressive serving that Draper is struggling to manage so far.

07:09 PM

Draper 0-2* Khachanov

Draper tries the serve-and-volley tactic but his drop shot is not great, and Khachanov swipes it away for a forehand winner.

Draper then grinds out a couple of long rallies, forcing errors from his opponent to lead 40-15. But the dropshot falters again, this time coming up short, and then he hits a double fault to bring the game to deuce.

He recovers with a 127mph ace down the T, but Khachanov then sets up a break point with some aggressive returning and Draper nets an approach shot to gift him the game. Not the best start.

07:01 PM

Draper *0-1 Khachanov (* denotes the next server)

Khachanov with an easy hold to love to kick things off.

06:59 PM

The players are out warming up

The conditions are much more pleasant today than they were earlier in the week. The stifling humidity is gone, the sun is still out and the heat has cooled to 24 degrees. Weather update over, play coming next.

Draper won the toss and chose to receive first.

06:55 PM

The players are out on court

And just having a hit-up at the moment. It won't be long until we're under way.

06:49 PM

Some pre-match reading for you

From our very own Simon Briggs on Jack Draper's rare, winning combination of grit and leftie howitzers.

05:29 PM

Good evening

And welcome to live coverage of the US Open third round match between Britain's Jack Draper and the 26-year-old Russian Karen Khachanov, who has never got past the third round at Flushing Meadows but has made slam quarter-finals at Wimbledon last year and Roland-Garros three years ago.

The left-handed Draper, who is 20 and will bteak into the top 50 of the world rankings at the end of the tournament, has had a stellar season so far, winning four Challenger events, beat Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Canadian Open and Dominic Thiem at Winston-Salem. The two have never met before and Draper, whose height is such a weapon, concedes two inches to the 6ft 6in Khachanov.

Draper says he has taken inspiration from the example of his compatriots and confidence from hitting with them.

“I think I’ve known my tennis ability has been good for a long time now,” Draper said.

“I’ve obviously had the privilege to hit with Andy [Murray], Cam [Norrie] and Dan [Evans] at the NTC. They’re top players in their own right. I know I could hold my own a while back with them.

“It’s more been about how am I going to cope mentally and physically at this level and do it consistently. That’s what top-tier tennis is all about, being able to be there every single point, compete with these guys.”

“All the hard work that I’ve put in the last few years is for these moments,” Draper said after his second-round victory over  Félix Auger-Aliassime .

“Obviously it means a lot to me, but all the people around me that support me on a daily basis, that go through the highs and lows with me. This is a great moment.

“I’m proud of the way my body held up as well. I felt mentally, physically, in a good place. Not so easy against someone as physical as Felix. A lot of emotions. I’m obviously happy with myself.”

