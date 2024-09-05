When is Jack Draper vs Jannik Sinner? Start time and how to watch US Open semi-final

Jack Draper looks to continue his sensational US Open run when he takes on Jannik Sinner for a place in the final.

The 25th seed is yet to drop a set in New York, marching to five straight-set victories to become only the fourth British man to reach the US Open singles semi-finals in the Open era. He had never previously made it beyond the fourth round at a Grand Slam.

Alex de Minaur was expected to present a serious test in the quarter-finals, but Draper was in ruthless form again, despite needing strapping on his right leg during the second set.

Draper will need to be at full fitness on Friday night, with close friend and world number one Sinner on the other side of the net.

The Italian, who won the Australian Open earlier this year, is appearing in his first US Open semi-final, but is the clear favourite to win the title after easing past Daniil Medvedev to reach the last-four.

Draper won his only previous match against Sinner, though that came on grass and was more than three years ago.

The winner of this is unlikely to have the crowd behind them for Sunday’s final, with Taylor Fritz or Frances Tiafoe ensuring there is American representation.

Where to watch Jack Draper vs Jannik Sinner

Jack Draper vs Jannik Sinner is scheduled to be the first men’s semi-final on Friday September 6. The match is set to begin at 8pm BST.

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Tennis.

Live stream: Fans can catch the match live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.