When is Jack Draper playing? Start time and how to watch US Open quarter-final against Alex de Minaur today

Jack Draper attempts to reach his first ever Grand Slam semi-final as he goes up against Alex de Minaur at the US Open today.

This is already the British number one’s best run on the major stage. Draper has never made it past the second round at a Slam outside of the US Open, but at Flushing Meadows he has now reached the third round, fourth round and now the last-eight at the very least.

The 22-year-old will believe he can still go much further after a superb ten days in New York up to this point, not dropping a set in his four victories.

In the first Grand Slam since Andy Murray’s retirement, Draper has made it clear he is ready to step up, and he is now the first British men’s singles player to reach the ­quarter-finals at the US Open since Andy Murray in 2016.

Draper now faces another seed for the first time, though, and De Minaur will offer a stern test, having won the three previous matches between the pair.

The winner of this match will face either world number Jannik Sinner or Daniil Medvedev for a place in the final.

Where to watch Jack Draper vs Alex de Minaur

Jack Draper vs Alex de Minaur is scheduled to be the second match on Arthur Ashe Stadium today, Wednesday September 4. The pair will likely walk out on court at around 7pm BST.

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Tennis.

Live stream: Fans can catch the match live online via the Sky Go app.