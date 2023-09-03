Jack Draper is the last Brit left standing at the US Open

Jack Draper is the last Brit standing at the US Open after reaching the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time.

The 21-year-old, an impressive 6-4 6-2 3-6 6-3 winner against tricky American Michael Mmoh, will face eighth seed Andriy Rublev in the last 16.

But Cameron Norrie bowed out along with Dan Evans – who gave Carlos Alcaraz a serious work-out before losing in four sets – and Katie Boulter.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 6 at the US Open

Pic of the day

Katie Boulter was stretched by Peyton Stearns (Adam Hunger/AP)

Shot of the day

OH MY CARLOS ALCARAZ. 😱 His court coverage is insane. pic.twitter.com/LNhLYyYiqh — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 2, 2023

Probably shot of the tournament. Any tournament.

Match of the day

Evans’ showdown with Alcaraz inside Arthur Ashe Stadium took a little time to warm up, but once it got going it was a joy to watch. The defending champion had to dip into his armoury of explosive winners to finally see off the British number two 6-2 6-3 4-6 6-3.

Brit watch

Draper laid a few ghosts to rest with his win in the Grandstand Stadium.

It was the same court upon which, a year earlier, Draper suffered a hamstring injury which forced him to retire from his match with Karen Khachanov.

He said: “I was thinking that on the court today it’s like Groundhog Day out there. I think it was exactly one year on.

“To come here a year on, despite maybe my ranking having dropped a fair bit because of the injuries and not being able to be on the same confidence level that I was last year, you know, I’m incredibly proud of that and hopefully I can keep going this week.”

Boulter was beaten 6-4 6-3 by 21-year-old American Peyton Stearns and Norrie lost a disappointing match in three sets to Italian Matteo Arnaldi.

Quote of the day

Fallen seeds

Cam Norrie loses out to an inspired Matteo Arnaldi Next stop the @DavisCup for Cam#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/cCEjj4XliX — LTA (@the_LTA) September 2, 2023

Women: Liudmila Samsonova (14), Elina Svitolina (26), Marie Bouzkova (31)

Men: Cameron Norrie (16), Grigor Dimitrov (19), Nicolas Jarry (23), Dan Evans (26).

Who’s up next?

The fourth round gets under way with a tasty tie between teenager Coco Gauff and 33-year-old mother of two Caroline Wozniacki. Iga Swiatek faces Jelena Ostapenko and Novak Djokovic takes on Croatian quailfier Borna Gojo.