Jack Draper: Emma Raducanu will be back winning grand slams before you know it

How far can Emma Raducanu’s comeback take her? According to her old friend and near-exact contemporary Jack Draper, Raducanu is far too good to write off as a one-hit wonder. Instead, Draper suggests that she will soon be threatening to land major titles again.

Born 11 months before Raducanu, Draper – who turns 22 next week – grew up playing alongside her in junior events like the Orange Bowl and the Eddie Herr Invitational, both of which are staged in the international tennis mecca that is Florida.

This winter, though, they are both back in the less exotic climes of Roehampton in south-west London – the site of the National Tennis Centre. Draper is battling through the usual physical jerks that come with an off-season training block, while Raducanu is building up to full-tilt hitting sessions after her double wrist operations in May. On Thursday, she spent a couple of hours sparring with British No 2 Harriet Dart, and looked well placed in her recovery.

Progress has been slow to start with, leading Raducanu to miss her initial comeback date of Dec 2 for an exhibition event in Macau. But she has entered the Australian Open, which starts on Jan 14, as well as the same build-up tournament she played in Auckland last year.

Asked if Raducanu can deliver a successful 2024, Draper replied: “Yeah, obviously. When she’s fit, she’s an incredible player. I think she’s been struggling with injuries for a long time. I think people forget that before the US Open she was still in school. She didn’t have a lot of training. Obviously, she had that huge run and achieved what people dream of achieving in their whole career. And then I think to expect so much of her after that is a bit of a mistake because she hasn’t maybe got a lot of that physical foundation and the experience of playing on the tour and all those things that all those other players have.

“But I think the talent that she’s got and the maturity as well, to do what she did at the US Open, is off the charts,” Draper added. “I think if she can get herself to being a good fitness level where she’s built up that resilience over months and years and keeps working on her game, she’ll be right up there with the best in the world and she’ll be competing for grand slams again. It’s just one of those where the fitness side of things, it’s not a quick fix, it takes a lot of time.”

Draper knows this better than most, as his own ascent up the world rankings – while eye-catching at times – has also been interrupted by numerous aches and strains. The worst so far was the torn shoulder tendon he suffered in May, while preparing for the French Open, which led to the cancellation of his entire grass-court season.

Yet Draper – who finished 2024 at No 61 after reaching his first ATP final in Sofia – now says the enforced lay-off came at the right time for him.

“Up until the French Open. I didn’t feel like I was improving too much,” he said. “I had this chronic hip thing that I couldn’t get rid of, was playing with quite a lot of injury. And I didn’t appreciate the position I was in. I had spent so long grinding with the Futures and the Challengers [lower-tier tournaments], and it’s tough going through those levels. You lose sight of your goals in tennis, you lose sight of your visions, because it’s not what you expected it to be when you’re younger. You expect everything to be Wimbledon strawberries and cream: very, very nice. But then you get out on the tour and that’s not it.

“At the end of last year, I was still stuck in that whole mode of like, ‘This is hard.’ The moment that changed me this year was when I got the big injury with my shoulder and I actually had a two-month timeout to look back on what I’d achieved and realise that I was in a different place now. I don’t think it was a bad thing to have my ranking drop a lot and have time to really work on my body. Since then I’ve been extremely motivated. I feel like I’ve had a mindset shift in terms of my perspective on life. And I feel like a big part of why I dropped to 130 but I’ve come back so quickly is because I’m a much better player now than I was when I was 38 in the world.”

If the best way to rate a player is by the verdict of his peers, then Draper is destined for further progress in 2024. World No 5 Andrey Rublev is among those tipping him to make a swift transition to the game’s elite. A swinging lefty serve, backed up by a wide-ranging arsenal of strokes, has already brought him two top-10 victories, as well as the rare distinction of taking a set off Novak Djokovic on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

But the model for Draper is one of his pals from juniors – Italy’s Jannik Sinner – who recently scored two victories over Djokovic to suggest that he could challenge for the No 1 spot next year. Unlike Raducanu, Draper has had to work his way gradually up the ladder. In the end, one wonders if this might work to his advantage.

“Everyone always says, ‘Just keep doing what you are doing,’” Draper explained. “‘Keep physically building, keep learning about yourself, keep finding perspective.’ Trying to get exposure to that top level, it just comes over time. It seems like really slow steps. But all of a sudden, you might have a great result and your belief systems might change. I’m always getting the same advice: ‘You are going to get there. It’s just a matter of time.’”

