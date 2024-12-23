Jack Draper confident he can challenge Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in 2025

Driven Jack Draper believes he has the right formula to challenge Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in 2025.

The 22-year-old took big strides in the game this year, climbing from outside the top 60 to a career high of 15 in the rankings, winning two ATP Tour titles and reaching the semi-finals of the US Open.

There he was beaten in straight sets by Sinner, who shared the grand slam titles with fellow young gun Alcaraz and established himself as the best player in the world.

A gulf remains between the pair and Draper despite a first win over Alcaraz at Queen’s Club, but the British number one feels he is gaining the experience necessary to take the next steps.

“I think I do belong at the top of the game with all the weapons I have at my disposal, and mentality and all these things,” he said. “Obviously there’s so much to improve but I think just the main thing is experience of playing these matches week in, week out.”

Draper briefly added former top-10 player Wayne Ferreira to his coaching team in the spring, with the South African putting an emphasis on making the young Londoner a more aggressive player.

The partnership did not last long, with Draper deciding he preferred just having his main coach James Trotman in his corner, but it proved an eye-opening experience regarding how he saw his own game.

“It was just maybe five or 10 per cent more of what I was already doing,” he said. “I think that was the thing that was a good learning for me. I had to be brave, I had to be more aggressive. I had to change, but I didn’t have to change a massive amount.”

Under pressure, Jack Draper comes up with a stunner! pic.twitter.com/FXI2lXJVz9 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2024

Seizing the initiative in matches is something Draper sees as key to the strength of Sinner, Alcaraz and the other leading players.

“I think everyone’s different but one thing they would have in common is that, especially those two, they’re not afraid to go after the ball when it matters, and they’re not afraid to put their tennis on the line and really show their character,” he said.

“And not afraid to miss, not afraid to make the mistake if it’s a good error. I remember when I played Alcaraz in Indian Wells a couple of years ago, in maybe the second game, he hit a forehand off a decent backhand of mine, and he hit it about 100 and something miles an hour, and he missed.

“But I was thinking, ‘I can’t drop the ball short anymore, because this is going to go past me’.

“I think about how much my mindset and my tactical awareness and my general confidence has changed since the summertime. It’s just keeping on learning what I need to do in order to be more consistent at winning at the highest level.”

Draper goes into the new season nursing a hip injury that he hopes will not impact his Australian Open participation, and one of his biggest improvements in 2024 has undoubtedly been physically.

He was able to play virtually a full season on tour for the first time but there is still a lot of work to do, with Draper vomiting on court at the end of a five-set Australian Open win as well as at several moments during his US Open semi-final loss to Sinner.

At the time, he attributed the issue partly to stress, but he now believes it was more to do with anti-inflammatories he was taking to treat ankle pain.

“I love competing, I love the battle, I love playing in front of big crowds,” he said. “There’s nowhere I’d rather be in the world than on that court then.”

Although it was Cameron Norrie who Draper succeeded as British number one, he has long been seen as the heir to Andy Murray as the figurehead of the domestic game.

The pair are good friends, and Draper is as intrigued as everyone else to see how the three-time grand slam champion fares as coach of his old rival Novak Djokovic.

“I think it’s amazing for the sport that those two are coming together,” said Draper. “It’s going to be very interesting to see that dynamic unfold.

“And I think it’s amazing that Andy is coming back into tennis. I kind of figured that maybe he’d take a break and and do other things, but one thing I do know about him is that he loves this sport so much.

“I think he’d be an amazing coach. His tennis brain is huge tactically. I think he’d find it incredibly fun. And to obviously be around Djokovic, I think he’d find that interesting to see one of his biggest rivals, how that guy operates on a daily basis.”

Draper is quick to say he welcomes the responsibility and profile that comes with his role at the head of the British game, but the trappings of fame hold little appeal.

Earlier this month, Draper organised a walk along the Thames to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society, a cause close to his heart because his adored grandmother Brenda is afflicted by the condition.

“I don’t find who I am or what I do very impressive,” said Draper, who is a sports champion for the charity. “If I go out or if I meet other people, I’m never talking about my tennis.

“I’ve always had good values, been taught good values, been taught to be humble, all these sort of things. I still drive a second-hand Polo. It’s not about me at all. It’s about raising money for this cause.”