Jack Draper beats Karen Khachanov to win Erste Bank Open

Drpaer adds this indoor title to the Stuttgart Open trophy he won earlier this year - REUTERS

Jack Draper, the British No 1, celebrated his second ATP title following a tense straight-sets victory over Karen Khachanov in the final of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna.

The 22-year-old, playing in his second competition since reaching the US Open semi-finals, won 6-4 7-5 against the Russian World No 24 in Vienna.

Draper looked set to breeze to victory after going 4-0 up in the second set but was then forced to dig in when Khachanov threatened a comeback by winning the next five games in a row.

The seventh seed became the fourth British player to triumph at the tournament, following Greg Rusedski, Tim Henman and two-time winner Andy Murray.

Having already guaranteed a top-15 ranking with his performances this week, Stuttgart Open champion Draper described the match as his “biggest final yet”.

He wasted little time in asserting his authority on the contest as his stellar breakthrough season continued with a devastating first-set display.

Opponent Khachanov, who beat second seed Alex De Minaur and 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini en route to Sunday’s showpiece, was broken from 40-15 up in game three.

That proved to be the decisive moment in an opening set which was wrapped up in 40 minutes after Draper served strongly and produced an array of eye-catching winners.

Draper wobbled in the second set but closed out the match on serve - Lisa Leutner/Lisa Leutner

Khachanov had also been serving well but showed signs of nerves when he was twice broken to love at the start of a second set to fall 4-0 behind.

The match appeared to have slipped away from the 28-year-old but he gave Draper plenty to ponder by impressively moving 5-4 ahead during a substantial momentum shift.

However, the Briton regained his composure at a crucial moment to secure his first ATP 500 title thanks to a gruelling victory in an hour and 35 minutes.

03:10 PM GMT

Jack Draper is now receiving his trophy and tells Khachanov he nearly gave him a “heart attack” in that second set.

He congratulates the Russian and his team for their efforts and says he looks forward to playing him again in the future.

The Brit goes on to thank the many members of his team before thanking the tournament and its organisers.

03:05 PM GMT

Trophy ceremony starts

Karen Khachanov receives his trophy to a warm reception from the crowd.

He firstly congratulates Draper and his team for the win, telling the Brit he deserves the win and has a bright future.

He says he is disappointed to lose the final but is happy with the couple of weeks he has had before thanking his coaches and family.

He jokes that he was playing against a “PlayStation” at the start of the match in the way Draper started.

He thanks the ball kids and the crowd to finish his speech.

03:01 PM GMT

Watch: The winning moment

02:57 PM GMT

Previous winners

Draper joins an illustrious list of winners in Vienna. The last four winners of the tournament were Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev.

Not bad company to be a part of. Andy Murray also won the title on two occasions in 2014 and 2016.

02:54 PM GMT

Climbing the rankings

Following his impressive week here in Vienna, Draper moves three spots up the rankings to number 15 in the world, just 10 ranking points below Hubert Hurkacz.

Jack Draper beat Karen Khachanov in straight sets to win the Vienna Open - AP/Heinz-Peter Bader

02:53 PM GMT

Watch: The crucial break

02:52 PM GMT

Fabulous character from Draper

After winning the opening set and going 4-0 up in the second, Draper then lost the next five games, being broken twice.

But the British number one held his nerve to win his next service game before finding a break of his own out of nowhere.

He then came from 15-40 down in the 12th game of the second frame to turn it around and seal his first ever ATP 500 win.

Enormous character from the Brit who builds on in his maiden ATP title at the Stuttgart Open in June.

02:48 PM GMT

Draper wins Erste Bank Open 6-4, 7-5

Draper serving for the tournament and for his first ATP 500 title - can he hold his nerve?

The opening point goes the way of the Russian as Draper’s backhand down the line goes wide.

He finds an excellent wide serve on the next point which Khachanov can’t return.

An untimely double-fault gifts the Russian the lead again in this game. 15-30. Draper dominates the next point but his volley goes straight into the net. Two break points.

A huge forehand from the Brit to Khachanov’s right keeps him in this game. The Russian’s next return goes long and it’s back to deuce.

With Draper at the net and ball at Khachanov’s mercy, the Russian hits it straight at the Brit and it’s championship point.

He serve and volleys before Khachanov’s return goes wide and Draper has done it!

02:41 PM GMT

Draper* 6-4, 6-5 Khachanov (*denotes next server)

Khachanov goes wide with a forehand to go 0-15 down. A gruelling rally that Draper looked to be on top of ends with the Brit going long with a backhand.

Some better length from Draper on his ground-strokes and he forces the error from the Russian. 15-30.

A superb drop-shot from Draper forces another error and forces the two break points.

He can’t return the serve on the first before burying a backhand with Khachanov at the net on the second and Draper has broken! Huge character!

02:36 PM GMT

Draper 6-4, 5-5 Khachanov* (*denotes next server)

Enormous pressure now on Draper’s serve - can he stop the onslaught from Khachanov?

Draper does so well to react to the Russian’s return clipping the net and finds the winner right on the line.

It’s another unforced error from Draper before Khachanov finds an excellent forehand winner from the baseline.

A brave backhand from Draper catches the right service line. 30-30. Another powerful point from the Brit takes him to 40-30.

A strong serve followed by some great ground-strokes and a winner seals a really important game for Draper.

02:31 PM GMT

Draper* 6-4, 4-5 Khachanov (*denotes next server)

It’s all going in favour of the Russian now as Draper fails to return his opening two serves.

An ace takes him to 40-0 in no time at all. A fabulous forehand winner to Draper’s left takes him to 5-4. Draper is now serving to stay in the set.

02:29 PM GMT

Draper 6-4, 4-4 Khachanov* (*denotes next server)

Can Draper hold his nerve here to get within one? Khachanov is certainly dominating things from the baseline though as Draper hits his forehand into the net on the stretch.

A powerful first serve levels things up for the Brit. A phenomenal return from the Russian gives him the opportunity to find the winner on his next shot and it’s 15-30.

Khachanov dominates another rally and smashes the winner for another two break points. He goes wide with his forehand on the first. A very untimely double-fault from Draper sees him broken again.

02:24 PM GMT

Draper* 6-4, 4-3 Khachanov (*denotes next server)

A big serve from Khachanov keeps his momentum going at the start of the next one before his forehand crushes into the net to stop the rut for Draper.

Draper’s cross-court backhand goes well wide though and it’s started to go a little bit wayward for the Brit.

Another dominant point from Khachanov takes him to 40-15. A double-fault out of nowhere though brings it back to 40-30. Perhaps a small opening for the Brit.

Draper just catches the top of the net on the next rally though and it’s another game to the Russian.

02:20 PM GMT

Draper 6-4, 4-2 Khachanov* (*denotes next server)

A very important hold from Khachanov in that last game for him to have any chance here. He was under considerable pressure from Draper but withstood it well.

Back now to Draper’s serve and it starts with a mis-hit forehand that goes long for the Brit. His next cross-court forehand goes wide and suddenly he is under a bit of pressure. 0-30.

He goes for the drop-shot again but it doesn’t come off as Khachanov crushes away the forehand. 0-40.

He finds the net with a routine forehand and Draper has been broken out of nowhere!

02:15 PM GMT

Draper* 6-4, 4-1 Khachanov (*denotes next server)

Draper’s forehand return goes wide to give Khachanov his third point of the set. He gets his fourth with a powerful serve that Draper can barely get his racket to. 30-0.

Draper hits a forehand long and this is more like it from the Russian - but is it too late?

Draper takes the next point before crashing a forehand down the line to reach 40-30. He then executes a delicate drop shot to bring it back to deuce - wonderful stuff.

Khachanov comes into the net and can tuck home a volley - just. Draper is moving around the court fabulously.

As the Russian comes into the net, Draper’s backhand flicks off the top of the net, over his opponent and into the court. It’s all going his way at the moment. Deuce again.

An ace for Khachanov quickly restores the advantage. A crushing cross-court backhand from Draper levels it again though.

He’s frustrated at his next forehand though which goes long before his backhand return goes just wide and Khachanov gets his first game on the board in this set.

02:08 PM GMT

Draper 6-4, 4-0 Khachanov* (*denotes next server)

Draper is getting close but there is still work to do, can he continue to dominate? Khachanovic goes wide with his cross-court backhand to start the next game.

Draper wrong-foots the Russian with a forehand before coming out on top with the players both at the net and it’s all coming off for Draper at the moment. 40-0.

A fabulous forehand on the back foot bypasses Khachanov and it’s another comfortable hold.

02:04 PM GMT

Watch: Draper takes opening set

"Nothing short of SENSATIONAL!" 🌟



02:04 PM GMT

Draper* 6-4, 3-0 Khachanov (*denotes next server)

Another unforced error from Khachanov into the net is backed up by a backhand that goes long and the match could quickly get away from the Russian here.

A really tired forehand goes into the net and it’s three more break points for Draper. The Russian goes long on his next point and it’s another break for Draper to love.

02:01 PM GMT

Draper 6-4, 2-0 Khachanov* (*denotes next server)

Draper kicks off the next game with a sublime forehand down the line. He looks to be getting really on top here.

The Brit works Khachanov out wide again before lashing a winner down the line. 30-0.

Draper’s next forehand goes long but he dominates the next rally, hammering the forehand corner to wear the Russian down before finding the winner.

He looks to rifle a backhand winner down the line but it finds the net. 40-30. He comes into the net next time but Khachanov fails to evade the net.

01:57 PM GMT

Draper* 6-4, 1-0 Khachanov (*denotes next server)

It’s Khachanov up first to serve in this second set but he is forced onto his second serve and Draper goes 0-15 up.

Draper defends really well and forces the error from the Russian on the smash and it’s 0-30 - early pressure from Draper.

Oh dear... a double-fault gifts the Brit three break points.

The players engage in a longer rally that is delightfully finished off by a Draper dropshot on the forehand and he has the break!

01:53 PM GMT

Great serving from Draper

Khachanov didn’t do a great deal wrong in that set but it was close to flawless from Draper on his own serve after managing an early break. Can he produce more of the same to claim this title?

01:51 PM GMT

Draper takes the first set 6-4

Draper will be hoping for another comfortable service game now as he looks to serve out this first set.

In the longest rally of the match so far, it eventually comes to an end with Draper’s backhand going long.

The Brit quickly levels up with an ace down the middle - his sixth of the match so far.

Khachanov fails to capitalise this time on Draper needing a second serve as his forehand return goes wide.

Draper dispatches the Russian’s next return before a clinical one-two on set point seals the opening set.

01:47 PM GMT

Draper* 5-4 Khachanov (*denotes next server)

Khachanov is now serving to stay in this first set and starts strongly to take a quick 30-0 lead with Draper failing to make a return.

Draper looks to be getting on top in the next rally but hammers his forehand into the net. His next return goes wide and it’s a strong hold to love from the Russian.

01:45 PM GMT

Draper 5-3 Khachanov* (*denotes next server)

It’s Draper serving up next and he kicks the game off with an ace out wide. It’s a terrific rally on the next point with both players coming into the net but Khachanov comes out on top as can direct his volley into a vacant court. 15-15.

A one-two from Draper restores his lead before it’s extended by another ace. A fabulous backhand down the line seals the game.

01:41 PM GMT

Draper* 4-3 Khachanov (*denotes next server)

Draper pulls out the backhand drop-shot for the first time this afternoon after using it so effectively yesterday and it comes off once again.

The umpire is just giving someone in the crowd a telling off for their shouts on Khachanov’s serve and the umpire is actually telling them now that play won’t resume until they leave. A short break consequently ensues.

Eventually they are gone and play can resume. Draper fails to keep his return in play on two occasions as the Russian goes 30-15 up.

A couple of strong one-two’s from Khachanov sees him go 40-15 ahead before sealing the game. Strong hold, especially considering the break in play.

01:36 PM GMT

Draper 4-2 Khachanov* (*denotes next server)

Khachanov forces Draper out wide on to his backhand and the Brit is unable to avoid the net. A strong serve levels the game up though at 15-15.

Draper gets himself on the front foot to drive a backhand past his opponent before coming into the net and forcing the Russian to fire wide on the next point. 40-15.

An ace seals another comfortable service game for the Brit. Just two points dropped on serve so far. Khachanov will hoping to make an impression on it sooner rather than later.

01:33 PM GMT

Watch: Draper gets the early break

Draper gets the early break!



01:31 PM GMT

Draper* 3-2 Khachanov (*denotes next server)

Another spectacular forehand down the line has Khachanov in trouble and it’s 0-15, all the momentum with the Brit at the moment.

He goes for it again but just catches the top of the net to stop the rut for the Russian but Khachanov rushes the forehand into the net to fall behind again on the next point.

Draper has won 11 of the last 13 points. Make that 12 of the last 14 - Draper has another two break points.

Khachanov pulls them back with two big serves to get back to deuce. He works Draper around the court to get the advantage before pulling out an ace to seal the comeback in that game. A strong hold from 15-40 down.

01:27 PM GMT

Draper 3-1 Khachanov* (*denotes next server)

Draper didn’t have to do a great deal to force those errors, he simply ensured he was finding the return. Can he now follow it up a hold?

It’s a good start as Khachanov fails to return his opening two serves before a stunning forehand down the line from Draper establishes a 40-0 lead in no time.

Another unreturned serve and Draper holds to love. Impressive stuff.

01:23 PM GMT

Draper* 2-1 Khachanov (*denotes next server)

It’s a double-fault to start the next game from Khachanov to go 0-15 down. An imposing serve and forehand winner levels it up.

A wonderful backhand down the line following a longer rally gives the Russian the lead in this game - great shot.

Following an ace, Khachanov looks set to seal the third game but Draper reads his forehand before the Russian hits his smash into the net and it’s 40-30.

The players engage in a longer rally from the baseline and eventually Khachanov hits a backhand long - it’s deuce.

Another sloppy shot from Khachanov goes long of the baseline and Draper has the first break point of the match.

The Brit can’t return the serve though and it’s deuce once again before Khachanov finds the net and presents another break point.

The Russian is forced into a second serve before making another unforced error as his forehand goes into the net and Draper has the break!

01:17 PM GMT

Draper 1-1 Khachanov* (*denotes next server)

Draper hits a forehand long following a second serve to go 0-15 down but an ace on his next serve levels it up.

Draper attacks well before finishing the next point up with a smash at the net to go 30-15 up.

Khachanov is unable to return another strong first serve from Draper who seals the game on the next point with a clinical forehand at the net.

01:15 PM GMT

Draper* 0-1 Khachanov (*denotes next server)

A strong serve followed by a clinical forehand gives the Russian a 15-0 lead that is soon doubled as Draper’s backhand goes long.

Khachanov moves really well to win the third point and it’s looking like a straightforward opening game.

Draper’s next return is straight into the net and Khachanov wins his opening service game to love in really comfortable fashion.

01:12 PM GMT

We are underway!

It’s Khachanov to serve first and we are underway for the final of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna.

01:07 PM GMT

Draper wins the toss

Draper wins the toss and decides to receive first up while Khachanov opts to stay at his current end.

01:04 PM GMT

Players make their way out

Karen Khachanov makes his way out into the arena in Vienna and is shortly followed by Jack Draper.

The action is on its way!

01:02 PM GMT

Dominant Draper in semis

Jack Draper reached the Erste Bank Open final by beating Italian Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets - Getty Images/Thomas Kronsteiner

Jack Draper reached the Erste Bank Open final by beating Italian Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets - AFP/Eva Manhart

Jack Draper reached the Erste Bank Open final by beating Italian Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets - Reuters/Lisa Leutner

12:57 PM GMT

Draper’s first title

With Jack Draper going for his second ATP title, a quick reminder that his first came in the Stuttgart Open in June.

The British number one came from a set down in the final to beat Italy’s Matteo Berrettini 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 on grass in Germany.

It was Draper’s third appearance in an ATP Tour final but the first time he has been successful.

12:51 PM GMT

Boulter misses out on final

Unfortunately for British fans, Katie Boulter missed out on a place in the Pan Pacific Open final after a straight-set defeat by American wildcard Sofia Kenin in Saturday’s semi-finals.

The 28-year-old British number one was going for her third title of the year but lost 6-4 6-4 in Tokyo in one hour and 30 minutes to the former world number four.

Katie Boulter missed out on a place in the Pan Pacific Open final - Getty Images/Robert Prange

12:45 PM GMT

Draper’s opponent this afternoon

Jack Draper is set to take on Karen Khachanov after the unseeded Russian defeated second seed Alex de Minaur by a 6-2 6-4 scoreline in the semi-finals.

World number 24 Khachanov, 28, will be going for the eighth ATP singles title of his career, and a third this year after wins in Qatar and - last weekend - in Kazakhstan.

12:40 PM GMT

Final on it’s way at 13:00

It's Jack Draper time! 🕰️



12:35 PM GMT

US Open run

Jack Draper reached his first Grand Slam semi-final at the US Open in September but was ultimately beaten by world number one Jannik Sinner 7-5 7-6 (7-3) 6-2.

Draper caused problems for Sinner early on but as the contest became more physical the Brit vomited three times and was eventually worn down by the Italian.

It was a remarkable run though in New York from the British number one, who didn’t drop a single set in his run to the last four.

Jack Draper of Great Britain cools off during a changeover against Jannik Sinner - Getty Images /Al Bello

12:31 PM GMT

Draper’s thoughts ahead of ‘biggest final yet’

“I suppose it is my biggest final yet,” Draper said following his semi-final victory.

“I have been in 250 finals, Grand Slam semis, obviously a bigger match than tomorrow, but at the same time to be in the final of a 500 after all the work I put in this year and the season I have had, I am incredibly grateful.”

Discussing his semi-final win, Draper added: “The first set was really high-level from my side. Lorenzo is a really tough competitor - I have known him since I was really young and to play against him is always so difficult. He has had an incredible season.

“The second set was really up and down. There was some nerves and difficult moments but I am really proud of the way I just kept on fighting.”

12:25 PM GMT

Thiem retires in home tournament

Earlier this week in Vienna, Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem retired from tennis at the age of 31 following his first round exit.

The Austrian’s career came to an end with a straight-set defeat by Italy’s Luciano Darderi having announced last week that he would retire after his home tournament.

The former world number three won the Vienna title in 2019 but was beaten 7-6 (8-6) 6-2 by the world number 42.

Thiem said: “Those emotions, those feelings. Being in the flow, like I was in the first set. These are the things that will never come back.

“It hurts. But at the same time I was playing some forehands, especially in the second set, and they were not even coming to the net. So it was the right decision.”

Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem retired from tennis at the age of 31 - AFP/Georg Hochmuth

12:20 PM GMT

Dominant draper

12:15 PM GMT

Re-cap of Draper’s semi-final clash

Jack Draper beat Lorenzo Musseti in straight sets to reach his second ATP final of the season.

The Italian struggled with his forehand early on and was broken three times by Draper in the opening set.

Musetti withstood pressure from Draper to hold his serve in the opening game of the second but the Brit managed to break Musetti on his second service game.

The Italian’s frustrations grew clear as he threw his racquet on the floor later in the set and failed to capitalise on three break points in the sixth game of the set.

Musetti eventually made one of his five break points count in Draper’s next service game but was immediately broken himself, allowing the Brit to swerve out the match.

Jack Draper beat Lorenzo Musseti in straight sets - Getty Images/Thomas Kronsteiner

12:07 PM GMT

Draper going for second ATP title

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the final of the Erste Bank Open as British number one Jack Draper takes on Russia’s Karen Khachanov in Vienna. The Brit is bidding for his second title of the campaign following his maiden career win at the Stuttgart Open in June.

It marks another impressive run for the 22-year-old in what has been a pivotal year, which included a run to the US Open semi-finals in September. Victory today would bring Draper his first ATP 500 title, with the Stuttgart Open’s status as an ATP 250 tournament - one of the key differences between the two being the amount of ranking points up for grabs for the winner.

No matter the result this afternoon, the Brit will move inside the top 16 for the first time in his career having overtaken Lorenzo Musetti provisionally to world number 15 following their semi-final tie. The Italian was one spot above Draper in the world rankings coming into this tournament but it was a convincing victory from the Brit, sweeping Musetti aside in straight sets by a score of 6-2, 6-4.

Unseeded Khachanov put in an equally impressive semi-final display beating the tournament’s second seed Alex De Minaur by the same scoreline. He will be attempting to win the eighth ATP singles title of his career, and a third of the year after wins in Qatar and Kazakhstan.

Following his semi-final tie, Draper said: “I suppose it is my biggest final yet. I have been in 250 finals, Grand Slam semis, obviously a bigger match than tomorrow, but at the same time to be in the final of a 500 after all the work I put in this year and the season I have had, I am incredibly grateful.”