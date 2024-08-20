Jack Della Maddalena says 'no doubt' he takes out UFC champ Belal Muhammad early

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) fights Gilbert Burns (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

PERTH, Australia – [autotag]Jack Della Maddalena[/autotag] is confident he would make quick work of UFC welterweight champion [autotag]Belal Muhammad[/autotag].

A rising contender at 170 pounds, Della Maddalena (17-2 MMA, 7-0 UFC) is coming off a come-from-behind knockout win over former title challenger Gilbert Burns at UFC 299 this past March.

After finishing Burns, Della Maddalena called out undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov, but complications from arm surgery have kept him sidelined. The 27-year-old Aussie still hopes he can draw a top contender in his next fight, which could set him up for a title fight against newly crowned champ Muhammad (24-3 MMA, 15-3 UFC).

"I think 2025, Belal's going down with this left hand," Della Maddalena said during the UFC 305 Q&A. "I'd love to fight someone that's in front of me: Shavkat Rakhmonov, Colby Covington or Kamaru Usman."

Not only did Della Maddalena predict a finish of Muhammad, he thinks he can do it in the first round. 12 of Della Maddalena's 17 professional wins have come by knockout.

"Yeah, I think I would put him down, you know," Della Maddalena said of Muhammad. "Pretty early really – done in one. No doubt."

Muhammad noticed Della Maddalena's comments, and took a shot at him for his close win over Bassil Hafez, who was making his UFC debut when they fought in July 2023.

I outbox jdm I outwrestle usman and. I outboogey shavkat — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 17, 2024

