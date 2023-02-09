Jack Della Maddalena aims to put on a ‘masterclass’ vs. Randy Brown at UFC 284

PERTH, Australia – Jack Della Maddalena is looking for another standout performance at UFC 284.

Della Maddalena (13-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC) meets Randy Brown in a hometown showcase on Saturday’s UFC 284 main card at RAC Arena. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

It’s been an incredible start for the rising prospect, who has knocked out three opponents in the first round since punching his ticket to the UFC through Dana White’s Contender Series in September 2021. He hopes to match those performances against Brown.

“My plan is to put on a masterclass,” Della Maddalena told reporters at media day. “Go in there and not be hit, and damage Randy from the get-go.”

Related

Alexander Volkanovski welcomes Conor McGregor title fight if he beats Michael Chandler Josh Emmett knows the interim title isn't the real thing, but won't throw it on the ground at UFC 284

Brown (16-4 MMA, 10-4 UFC) marks Della Maddalena’s most experienced opponent to date. Brown is 6-1 in his past seven bouts and has won his past four fights in a row.

“He’s a good, challenging opponent,” Della Maddalena said on Brown. “He’s extremely tall, he’s been in the game a lot, fought some of the top guys in the division, so I’m excited to challenge myself. I think I can beat him and that’s what I’m coming to do.”

He continued, “He’s pretty well-rounded. He’s good standing up, he’s good on the ground. He’s got aa diverse style and I think his range is probably one of his most dangerous weapons.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 284.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie