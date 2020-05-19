Jack Daniel’s Southern Peach Beverage Is Such a Refreshing Summertime Sip

Photo credit: Instagram @jackdaniels_us

Jack Daniel’s is known for its Tennessee whiskey, but that doesn’t mean that’s the only way to enjoy the brand. The Country Cocktails line is made up of easy-to-drink malt beverages that are ideal for when you need something sweet and refreshing.

While the Southern Peach flavor first came out in 2017, people are excitedly discovering the sip now. The malt beverage is naturally peach-flavored, and is described as tasting like “a refreshing take on Southern Charm.” Peach plus summer? This boozy drink is a no-brainer.

You can find Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails Southern Peach across the United States and Canada, so keep an eye out on your next liquor store run. It comes in a 6-pack of 10-ounce bottles with 4.8% ABV.

The Southern Peach flavor is part of an already lengthy line-up, which includes Lynchburg Lemonade, Watermelon Punch, Cherry Limeade, Black Jack Cola, Downhome Punch, Berry Punch, and Southern Citrus, the last of which is the newest. It’s going to be tough not to pick up a pack of all of them, but maybe that’s what we should be doing? Who doesn’t love a taste test, after all?

There are a lot of options for tasty beverages that pair perfectly with summer, but we’d be lying if we said this Jack Daniel’s offering didn’t just majorly jump the list.

