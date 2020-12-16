Jack Charlton remembered by Andy Townsend

Andy Townsend
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: PA Wire/PA</span>
Photograph: PA Wire/PA

The first time I met Jack was after a game for Norwich against Millwall at the Den at the start of 1989. We’d arranged to talk about me playing for the Irish national team, and when I met him it was very straightforward: “I’d like you to come and be part of it. If you follow the rules, do as you’re told, you’ll enjoy it – we have a lot of fun together.” It was as simple as that, and that was typical Jack: short, sweet and to the point. A few weeks later, on the coach headed to the stadium for my debut, Jack came and sat next to me. He started talking but he wasn’t looking at me, he was just looking ahead, over the seat in front of him. “Listen,” he said, “I know you like to play your football with Norwich, but if you tippy-tappy about with me, and you lose the ball in bad areas, I’ll have you off the fucking field.” And that was it: message understood, loud and clear.

The basis of Jack’s game was quite simple: we put them under maximum pressure in their half, and if they tried to play through us, that was perfect, because we were going to be in their faces, hunting them down, trying to win the ball back in their half of the field. That high press has become so prevalent now in football, but Jack had us doing it 35 years ago. And he always believed that in international football, conceding possession in your own half was a recipe for disaster, that the best teams in the world would pick you off and punish you, so we eliminated that risk a lot. We did go long, hitting the ball from the back to the front, but when we got into attack there were no boundaries, no limits. It was about scoring goals and making their goalkeeper work: lots of crosses, lots of bodies in the box. Those were Jack’s rules, and he was very adamant about them. They weren’t for bending or changing; you did it his way or you didn’t play. He had to get everyone to believe that if we stuck to that, we could be successful. And that’s the way it turned out: I only lost five of my first 50 matches with Ireland. We beat Germany, we beat the Netherlands, we beat Italy – when you get a team like Ireland to seventh in the world rankings, as he did at one point, you’re doing something right.

Jack was a great communicator. He didn’t just connect with footballers – you could stand him up in a room full of kids, or a room full of men drinking beer, or a room full of nans and grandads, and they would be in the palm of his hand. But he could be a prickly character. He could get a bee in his bonnet about the silliest things, things that would seem trivial to some but meant a lot to him. But then there were incidents that other managers would consider quite serious, and Jack wouldn’t bat an eyelid. He thought differently to the mainstream.

The 1990 World Cup was a fantastic tournament to be a part of. We got to the quarter-finals, we met the pope, and we played in Italy, probably the world’s top footballing destination at that time, in stadiums steeped in footballing history and tradition. Jack always liked his routine, and he liked his players to have a routine, but he also used to throw in little curveballs here and there, taking us out for a drink or for a meal. He’d also say he didn’t mind if we had a walk after our evening meal, and he knew full well that would probably end up with us dipping into a bar for a couple of hours. We used to enjoy the trust he gave us, and we didn’t let him down. By the 1994 World Cup, I was captain, and leading the team out at the Giants Stadium for the opening game against Italy was a very special day. We had reservations about that tournament because of the heat, which we knew would be difficult with our style, but winning that match was one of our great moments as a group.

He loved the intensity of football, but he also liked to get away from it completely. He loved his fishing – he was equally at home on a riverbank or a football pitch, and there couldn’t be two more contrasting situations. He was his own man: he didn’t like to sing to someone else’s tune, that’s not what Jack was all about, and that’s why the Irish job was perfect for him. There was no interference, he could manage as he wished, he knew the people around him, he knew who he liked and who he didn’t like, and he had a talented group of players who would run through brick walls for him.

Andy Townsend and Jack Charlton in 1995.
Andy Townsend and Jack Charlton in 1995. Photograph: Martin Mccullough/PA

Jack left at the end of 1995, after we failed to qualify for Euro 96, and I didn’t see a tremendous amount of him after that. I bumped into him a few times up at Newcastle when I was either playing or working in television. A couple of years ago, Niall Quinn arranged a get-together at the K Club near Dublin, when we’d just agreed to make this film about his life, Finding Jack Charlton, which has just been released. He didn’t recognise me that night. There were certain people there that he did recognise, but my own father was suffering with dementia at this time and I saw similar characteristics with Jack that I’d seen in my dad. I was aware of where he was in his life at that time.

I think he was a great manager. He was bullish, bloody-minded at times, but he had a wonderful sense of humour and he had a good heart. I think he cared for people and he wanted to look after the people who looked after him. Loyalty was important to Jack and he saw it as a two-way street: I’ll pick the players, trust them, stand by them when it doesn’t work, and in return they have to give me everything they’ve got. And that’s what we did.

Finding Jack Charlton is showing in UK and Irish cinemas, and is available on DVD plus Apple TV, Amazon Prime and other streaming platforms

Latest Stories

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign supermax extension with Milwaukee Bucks

    The extension, which secures Antetokounmpo through the 2025-26 season, will pay the four-time All-Star $228.2 million on top of the $27.5 million he is owed this coming season.

  • Week 15 fantasy waiver wire: Grab Jalen Hurts while you still can

    Some offensive weapons and team defenses you could snatch from your league's waiver wire for semifinals week.

  • Raptors to allow a limited number of fans at home games in Tampa

    It won't be anywhere close to a packed Raptors home game in Toronto, but for the time being, there will be fans in Tampa.

  • Luka Doncic addresses weight-gain chatter: 'I’m not in my best shape'

    The 21-year-old MVP favorite is taking the criticism in stride.

  • Canadian Indigenous historian urges Canucks to retire 'orca' logo

    Sean Carleton is urging the Canucks to retire their logo out of respect for the Coast Salish nations, calling its use an example of cultural appropriation.

  • Scott Boras objects to MLB teams saying they lost money in 2020

    Boras spoke on a number of topics in his annual news conference, including the new Mets ownership, the DH in the NL and why MLB needs a CEO.

  • Police make arrests after theft of Wayne Gretzky memorabilia from his father's home

    Police say they have made two arrests after Wayne Gretzky memorabilia was stolen from the home of the hockey legend's father.

  • Giannis playing in Milwaukee over L.A. or Miami is a championship for the NBA

    Since Milwaukee was on pace to win 70 games last year before COVID hit, and players of Antetokounmpo’s caliber don’t just wander off Lake Michigan every day, it’s a great deal for the Bucks. It may be even a greater day for the NBA itself, however. 

  • Florida's Keyontae Johnson upgraded to stable condition, breathing on his own

    Johnson, the preseason SEC Player of the Year, had been in critical condition since collapsing on a basketball court on Saturday.

  • Amanda Nunes wants to fight Jake Paul in a boxing match

    Will Jake Paul back down from Amanda Nunes' challenge?

  • Report: Mark Messier loses $500K investment in Alberta cannabis company

    The former Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers legend alleges his celebrity status was used for the company to gain instant credibility.

  • Tyson Fury calls out Anthony Joshua: 'I’ll knock him out inside 3 rounds'

    Following Anthony Joshua’s impressive KO win against Kubrat Pulev, Tyson Fury took to social media to call him out. Ak & Barak discuss who would win in arguably the biggest fight in British boxing history?

  • Fantasy Football stat trends you love and hate to see: How Rodgers, Allen, Big Ben and Trubisky impact offenses

    Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon provide some noteworthy stats and trends for Week 15 on the latest Fantasy Football Forecast!

  • NFC East stages late-season turnaround

    The NFC East is no longer the laughingstock division in the NFL.After combining to win just two of their first 21 non-division games this season, the teams from the NFC East have been knocking off some powerhouses in recent weeks.Philadelphia beat NFC leading New Orleans last week in the first game with rookie Jalen Hurts starting at quarterback. That came a week after Washington handed Pittsburgh its first loss of the season and the New York Giants upset Seattle on the road.With Washington winning again last week against San Francisco and Dallas knocking off Cincinnati, the NFC East won three non-division games in the same week for the first time since Week 3 in 2018.In all, NFC East teams have an 8-5 record the past four weeks when playing games outside the division, the most wins of any division in that span.For the season, NFC East teams are 10-23-1 (.309 winning percentage) when playing teams outside the division, the worst in the NFL this season. But after being in danger of setting the record for the worst season for a division since the merger, the NFC East is assured of not breaking the mark set by the 2008 NFC West, which combined to go 10-30 (.250).The NFC East is actually outperforming its mark from last season when its teams went 12-28 outside the division. With two wins in the final six-non division games this season, the NFC East can top that mark.MONDAY MAYHEM: The Monday night thriller between Baltimore and Cleveland proved to be one for the statistical history books.The nine rushing touchdowns in the Ravens 47-42 win tied an NFL record for the most in a game that was last accomplished in 1922.The teams combined for 20 points in the final two minutes, starting with Lamar Jackson coming out of the locker room after getting treated for cramps to throw a fourth-down, 44-yard TD pass to Marquise Brown on his first play back with 1:51 to play.After the 2-point conversion put Baltimore up seven, Baker Mayfield answered 47 seconds later with a game-tying 22-yard TD pass to Kareem Hunt.That left Jackson enough time to put the Ravens in position for Justin Tucker’s 55-yard field goal with 2 seconds left. Baltimore added a safety on the final play when Jarvis Landry was forced out of bounds in the end zone on a lateral play.It marked just the third time in the past 20 seasons that teams combined for at least 20 points in the final 2:00 of regulation. Baltimore and Minnesota scored 28 points on Dec. 8, 2013, and Detroit and Tennessee combined for 21 on Sept. 23, 2012.Jackson had his ninth career game, including the playoffs, with at least 100 yards rushing and 100 yards passing, breaking the record held by Michael Vick. No one else has done that more than four times.Mayfield lost for the second time when leading his team to at least 42 points, having also done it in a 45-42 overtime loss to the Raiders in 2018. There have been 15 games in the Super Bowl era where a team lost despite scoring at least 42 points and Mayfield is the only QB to lose two of them.COMEBACK CHIEFS: When Kansas City overcame a 10-0 deficit to beat Miami, it was one of 39 games this season that a team came back to win after trailing by double digits. That’s the most ever through 14 weeks in NFL history.That the Chiefs managed to do it shouldn’t be a surprise. With Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, Kansas City is 9-5 in the regular season and playoffs in games the Chiefs have fallen behind by at least 10 points, including all three post-season wins in last season’s Super Bowl run.No other team has a winning record since 2018 after falling behind by double digits, with the winning percentage for everyone else coming in at .157.DYNAMIC DUO: Green Bay’s Davante Adams and Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill are putting together some impressive receiving seasons.Adams has 1,144 yards and 14 scoring catches despite missing two games with injuries, while Hill has 1,158 yards and 14 TDs.Before this year, there had been only six times that a receiving had at least 1,100 yards receiving and 14 TDs through 13 games since the merger. It hadn’t happened since 2007 when Randy Moss and Terrell Owens both did it for the second time in their careers.Owens also did it in 2004 and Moss in 1998. The only other player to do it is Jerry Rice, who also accomplished the feat twice, in 1986 and ’89.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJosh Dubow, The Associated Press

  • 48-year-old Manny Ramirez is back in baseball Down Under

    SYDNEY, Australia — Manny Ramirez — yes, that Manny Ramirez — is back in baseball Down Under.The now 48-year-old former Boston Red Sox legend and 12-time Major League Baseball all-star is scheduled to begin the season on Thursday for the Sydney Blue Sox in the Australian Baseball League.Sydney manager Shane Barclay said the two-time World Series winner’s preparation for the season — his team opens the season against the defending champion Melbourne Aces — could not be faulted.“We knew there’d be a Manny show but it’s been a pleasure,” Barclay said Wednesday. “The buy-in from him (Ramirez) has been magnificent and just watching him swing a bat, you’re going ‘there’s no way this guy is 48’.“He’s an incredible athlete. He’s legit and here to play and bought in in every way. He’s going to hit some long balls this season.”Ramirez, who was the World Series MVP when the Red Sox broke their 86-year title drought in 2004, has played in the American minor leagues, as well as in China and Japan, since his MLB career ended.In 2009, Ramirez was suspended for 50 games for violating baseball’s drug policy. In 2011, Ramirez was informed by MLB of another violation of its drug policy and a 100-game suspension but he later appealed and the ban was reduced to 50 games.Ramirez has been joined in Sydney by New York Yankees hitting coach Rachel Balkovec on an off-season assignment. Balkovec is the first woman to perform that role in the MLB.Injuries hit Sydney hard at the end of last season as they missed the playoffs, winning just five of their last 22 games.“The culture that has been created this year is five steps up (on last season),” Barclay said. “It doesn’t win you an ABL trophy but it gives us the foundation we need to be knocking on the door most years. We’re a new club.”___More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sportspire BallparkThe Associated Press

  • Mad Bets: NFL Week 15 Best Bets

    Minty Bets, Jared Quay & Matt Gothard give their best bets for Week 15 of the NFL season.

  • Mad Bets: Are the Warriors a good bet to miss the playoffs?

    Minty Bets & Jared Quay are joined by Hakeem Profit of WagerTalk to go through which teams will make the NBA Playoffs.

  • James Harden declines to speak with reporters after returning from trade hold-out

    Add pulling a Kyrie Irving, and an unflattering photo, to the Beard's drama in Houston.

  • Mad Bets: NFL Week 15 Prop Bets

    Minty Bets, Jared Quay & Matt Harmon debate a few prop bets for Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season.

  • CONCACAF Champions League win not enough to extend Montreal Impact's season

    ORLANDO, Fla. — In a year stacked with adversity, a win wasn't quite enough for the Montreal Impact Tuesday night. The squad took a gritty 1-0 victory over Honduran club CD Olimpia in Orlando, where the final phases of the CONCACAF Champions League are being played in a “bubble.” But the two-leg quarterfinal is scored on aggregate and with Olimpia already holding 2-1 victory from the first outing in March, the Impact needed a two-goal victory to move on in the tournament.Olimpia will play either MLS side New York City FC or Mexico's Tigres in a semifinal match on Saturday.Montreal came into Tuesday's game as underdogs, with Olimpia riding a nine-game win streak in league play, and Impact coach Thierry Henry was proud of the effort his players put forward. "We performed. … They tried, they battled, they came back, they crossed the ball, they head the ball, they went in," he said.“We beat a team that didn’t lose for a very long time. And rightly so, by the way, because we deserved to win. But we didn’t score the second goal."It had been nearly a month since the Impact last played. The team was ousted from the Major League Soccer playoffs by the New England Revolution on Nov. 20. The long layoff seemed apparent at times on Tuesday, with Montreal turning over the ball and reacting late. The Impact seemed to shake the rust off at the break and struck early into the second half when Olimpia lost track of a rebound at the top of the penalty box. Amar Sedjic deftly swept it up and got a quick shot off, sailing into the bottom right corner of the net to put Montreal up 1-0. The 24-year-old midfielder had two goals in 14 appearances for the Impact during the MLS regular season. Montreal was forced to deal with the absences of some scoring threats throughout the year, including Lassi Lappalainen (season-ending shoulder injury) and Saphir Taider (transferred to a Saudi Arabian club mid-season). The club also decided against picking up an option on Bojan Krkic for next season and the Spanish midfielder in turn opted not to play for the Impact in the Champions League.Sejdic has worked hard in training and taken advantage of an opportunity to be in the starting lineup, Henry said. “He has a brain for the game. And that’s always a plus. When you can think quicker and see quicker, you don’t need to run fast," the coach said. "He’s very important to us at the minute.”Several other Impact players had chances to add a crucial second goal Tuesday, including a late free kick by Mustafa Kizza that was nearly tipped in by Rudy Camacho in injury time. Goalkeeper Clement Diop stopped Olimpia's sole on-target shot to give Montreal a chance, but the Impact ultimately couldn't bury the ball behind Honduran 'keeper Edrick Mejivar, who had three saves. Winning but not advancing is bittersweet, Sejdic said. “At the end of the day, you can’t say that we didn’t leave it all out there," he said. "Guys were fighting, guys were winning second balls, guys were making runs in the box. The final product just wasn’t there when it needed to be. And it is what it is.”Despite the result, Sejdic said the game shows glimmers of what could be on the horizon for the Impact. “We fought, we fought hard," he said. "You can take a little bit of an optimistic point of view in seeing what this group has to offer. There’s a good foundation that we can build off of in this group and kind of apply that for the 2021 year.”Henry, a rookie head coach, sees hope in the way his group has responded this year. Though they had to play under unusual conditions — including living for nearly three months in Harrison, N.J., due to border restrictions — the group has never given up, he said. Instead, the club made the playoffs for the first time since 2016.“This team is brave, wants to play, fight. So we have to keep on doing that. And way better, obviously," Henry said. "We came short, but there’s a lot of positives to take from this season to take into next season.”NOTES: Montreal defenders Luis Binks and Kizza were both shown yellow cards for unsporting behaviour before the halftime whistle. Teammates Romell Quioto and Zachary Brault-Guillard joined them in the referee's book in the second half. … Olimpia's Deybi Flores was shown the yellow card for unsporting behaviour in the 74th minute. … A total of 273 days elapsed between the first and second legs of the quarterfinal. … Jean-Aniel Assi, 16, made his debut for the Impact, coming on in the 82nd minute. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2020.The Canadian Press