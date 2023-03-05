Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.44

The board of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.44 per share on the 28th of March. This means that the annual payment will be 2.0% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Jack in the Box's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Before making this announcement, Jack in the Box was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 35.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 21% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Jack in the Box's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $0.80, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.76. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.2% over that duration. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Jack in the Box has impressed us by growing EPS at 12% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Jack in the Box's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Jack in the Box might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Jack in the Box (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

