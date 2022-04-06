Jack Black Says His Son, 15, Wants to Make a Movie About Dad's 'Hollywood Adventures'

Jack Black's son has his own Hollywood dreams.

The 52-year-old actor recently joined PEOPLE (The TV Show!)'s Jeremy Parsons for his Dad Life segment, where he chatted about his two sons Tommy, 13, and Sammy, 15, and shared how they view their famous dad.

"Sammy, my 15-year-old, gets a kick out of some of my stories that I tell him about Hollywood adventures," says Black, who shares his sons with wife Tayna Haden.

"He was like, 'Hey, can I make a movie about some of your Hollywood adventures? But I won't say that it's you,' " Black tells Parsons. "I'm like, 'You bet. You go. Run with it, my son. My stories are your stories. That is what I can bestow upon you.' "

Black, who narrates the new animated Netflix film Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood, also shared the best piece of dad advice he has to offer.

"Listen. Listen to your kids," he says without hesitation. "There's a lot of importance put on giving the right advice. But dude, even more important is actually just listening because that's so important for their communication skills, to know that someone's listening, and for them to get the practice to form ideas."

"And that's a challenge for me," Black explains. "It's like listening. I have a little ADHD myself. I'm always waiting for someone to finish talking so I can say my two cents. And it's been a great learning curve for me too on how to communicate."

Black has previously discussed his kids' movie-making skills, telling PEOPLE in 2019 that his sons have "been super creative lately."

"They both have made cool little short films on their iPhones. I [am] so proud and grateful for my family," he said.