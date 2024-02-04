Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's Cutest Couple Moments

From starring in a music video together to cheering on the New York Knicks, these are some of Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's sweetest moments

Margaret Qualley/ Instagram Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley are all loved up!

The power couple, who first sparked romance rumors back in 2021, tied the knot in Aug. 19, 2023 surrounded by friends and family in New Jersey with a guest list that included the likes of Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz and Lana Del Rey. Before that, the pair was seen out supporting each other's achievements with appearances at the Critics Choice Awards and Grammys.

From their first official outing as a couple in 2022, to their sweet onscreen moment starring in Bleachers' latest music video, here are some of their most adorable moments caught on camera.

Video Girl

Earlier this year, Qualley made a special appearance in her hubby's music video, set against a backdrop of the New York City skyline, for his band Bleachers' single "Tiny Moves." In the video — which Qualley directed with Alex Lockett — the actress is seen dancing around a parking lot in a white dress. As the video progresses, it's revealed that Antonoff is sitting against his car watching the performance before the two meet and wrap their arms around each other. Spoiler alert — it's really cute.

Popped the Question!

Margaret Qualley/Instagram Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff

Just after a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple was engaged — after Qualley was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022 — the actress subtly confirmed the news with a post on Instagram captioned "Oh I love him!" In the snap, Qualley is seen wrapping her arms around the musician, with her new jewelry prominently displayed.

Sealed with a Kiss

Margaret Qualley/Instagram Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff

Seemingly taken on the same day, Qualley leaned over to give her fiancé a kiss on the cheek in this sweet photo.

Biggest Fan

Michael Kovac/Getty Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff

The pair made their first official outing as a couple earlier in 2022, when Antonoff showed his support for Qualley at the Critics Choice Awards, where she was nominated for her work in Netflix's Maid.

Story continues

A Musical Celebration

Emma McIntyre/Getty Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley

And just a few weeks later, Qualley was by Antonoff's side at the 64th annual Grammy Awards where the now-24-time nominee took home two awards including producer of the year, non-classical (an award he's up for again this year!).

Power Couple

Jack Antonoff/ Instagram Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff

Antonoff shared this elevator selfie on Instagram the following day, showing the two decked out in Chanel. Qualley has walked the Chanel runway on numerous occasions and even donned the fashion house at the couple's 2023 wedding.

Wedding Bells

TheImageDirect.com Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley on their wedding day

For their New Jersey nuptials in August 2023. The bride wore a custom white Chanel halter wedding dress paired with custom Chanel Mary Jane flats while the groom sported a classic black suit and tie.

Courtside Date Night

Michael Simon/Shutterstock Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley at the New York Knicks game

Months before they walked down the aisle, the couple shared a box of popcorn from their seats at Madison Square Garden as they cheered on the New York Knicks. For the occasion, Qualley was sure to rep Antonoff's band with her choice of hat.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.