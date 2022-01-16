Jack Antonoff Fills in for Roddy Ricch on SNL as Dad Rick Joins Bleachers on Guitar: Watch!

Jack Antonoff and Bleachers just kicked off 2022 for Saturday Night Live.

The band performed this weekend on the sketch comedy show's first episode of the year, which was hosted by West Side Story star Ariana DeBose in her SNL debut. The musical guests filled in for Roddy Ricch in a last-minute change due to the rapper's COVID exposure.

Antonoff, 37, kept it simple onstage in a white T-shirt and jeans, appearing to pay tribute to his collaborator Bruce Springsteen, who appears in two songs on the band's latest album.

The five-time Grammy Award winner began the band's two-song set with an upbeat instrument-heavy performance of "How Dare You Want More." They were also joined by some special guests: Blu DeTiger on bass, Claud on keys, and none other than Antonoff's father Rick on guitar.

For their second number, they were soaked in blue light as they opted for a more somber song with "Chinatown," which features Springsteen, 72. Both tracks come from the band's third studio album, appropriately titled Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night.

Antonoff later raved about his SNL appearance on Instagram, reflecting on what he called a "perfect night" on Sunday.

"Every once in a rare while you just get a perfect night," he wrote. "Sometimes it's in Salt Lake City, sometimes at home ….. last night at SNL. Everything fell into place and we got to be us on that big stage. Carrying this one forever."

"Biggest thank you to everyone in our crew and the SNL crew who made the most magic in the hardest time to do it. If you could see what this s— was like to get us on the stage so we could do us …… humbling. There's a big beautiful Bleachers crew holding us up. Those who work with us and those who support us and this s— is for them," Antonoff added.

Ricch, 23, pulled out of Saturday's episode due to COVID exposure on his team. "I'm working with the SNL team to lock in a new date though," he assured fans on Instagram.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly on NBC.