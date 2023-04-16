Jacinta Price calls for federal takeover of child protection, claims Indigenous kids being sent back to abusers

Photograph: Mick Tsikas/AAP

Coalition senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price has called for a federal takeover of child protection, saying foster parents have told her Indigenous children are being put back into the hands of abusers.

Nampijinpa Price levelled serious accusations against the Northern Territory’s child protection agency on Sunday as she reiterated her opposition to enshrining an Indigenous voice in the constitution.

“The only sort of referendum I would support right now is if we put the lives and the responsibility of children into the federal arena,” she told the ABC.

“That’s a referendum I could get behind because I think we absolutely need a review of how that is, or isn’t, working across the board.”

Asked whether that meant the federal government would run child protection, Nampijinpa Price said: “Absolutely. If it’s actually doing it from the perspective of upholding the human rights of our children, regardless of racial heritage, in this country, then that’s something I would support.”

The Coalition has been riven by divisions in the wake of the Liberal party’s decision earlier this month to actively oppose enshrining an Indigenous voice in the constitution.

The shadow minister for Indigenous Australians, Julian Leeser, quit the frontbench and the former minister Ken Wyatt resigned from the Liberal party after the opposition leader, Peter Dutton, vowed to campaign for ‘no’ in the referendum to be held between October and December.

Over the past few days the NT police minister and prominent Aboriginal Territorians have reacted angrily to Dutton’s claims that young Indigenous children “are being sexually assaulted still on a regular basis” in Alice Springs, saying he should report any wrongdoing to police for further investigation.

On Sunday the assistant minister for Indigenous Australians, Malarndirri McCarthy, called for an end to “the political blame game and the political football that Alice Springs has become”. McCarthy reiterated that it was mandatory to refer any sexual assault accusations to police.

Nampijinpa Price, who was with Dutton during the opposition leader’s visit to Alice Springs last week, was asked repeatedly by the ABC Insiders host David Speers whether the claims had been reported to police.

“Look, David, we’re not stupid. Peter Dutton is a former policeman, he knows what needs to be done,” the Warlpiri-Celtic woman said on Sunday.

Nampijinpa Price alleged that the child protection agency – Territory Families, Housing and Communities – was prioritising keeping Indigenous children with their family or community over safety considerations.

She said Territory Families “has known about these circumstances” and she was assuming that the agency had reported the incidents to police. She said she also knew foster parents had “done the due diligence and they have done the reporting in these circumstances”.

Asked whether she was making the serious accusation that “Territory Families are putting kids in the hands of abusers”, Nampijinpa Price replied: “That’s right.”

“And this is what foster parents have been telling me – and I have no reason to believe that these concerned parents are making these stories up, especially when I’ve heard them over and over again.”

The NT’s Care and Protection of Children Act states that in any decision involving a child, “the best interests of the child are the paramount concern”. Territory Families, Housing and Communities has been contacted for a response.

Nampijinpa Price said there was a “sense of shame or denial around Indigenous kids”, who were “not given the same reverence as someone like Grace Tame is given when they want to be heard, when they want their voices to be heard”.

Nampijinpa Price, who has been tipped as being in line for a potential promotion after the departure of Leeser from the frontbench, said this would be “a decision for Mr Dutton and for the leadership”.

During an interview with Sky News earlier on Sunday, McCarthy said it would be no surprise if Nampijinpa Price was promoted “because we know what we’re getting in terms of her position with the voice”.

“I think what I’d say to all Australians is this: be watchful of the way people conduct themselves throughout this whole campaign,” McCarthy, a NT Labor senator and Yanyuwa Garrawa woman, said.

McCarthy said she was reaching out to conservatives, amid renewed speculation of plans for a “Liberals for yes” campaign.

“I do know that there are Liberals within the Coalition who want to support the voice and will do so and I thank them for their courage in this and their support – and I would encourage them to keep going,” she said.

McCarthy said the “generous request” outlined in the Uluru statement was “about opening your heart and knowing that this could change our country so much for the better”.

“Unless First Nations people are fully involved at every level then our sense of powerlessness, for those communities, for families will continue to remain,” McCarthy said.