Jacamo owner N Brown hails momentum amid turnaround plan

Online fashion group N Brown has hailed positive momentum heading towards the busy Christmas period following the company’s turnaround plan.

The Jacamo and JD Williams owner said it has seen early improvements on the back of “restructuring work” after pushing forward with a new strategy last summer in a bid to return to growth.

The retailer reported that adjusted pre-tax profits increased by 7.1% to £24.2 million for the six months to August 28, against the same period last year.

However, it said total group revenues were 0.1% lower at £346.8 million against the same period last year.

N Brown, which also owns Simply Be, said it has increased its marketing activity with partnerships alongside the likes of Amanda Holden and Davina McCall as part of its “refreshed” strategy.

The strategy will focus on the group’s five core brands: Simply Be, Jacamo, JD Williams, Ambrose Wilson and Home Essentials.

The group said earnings so far this year are still “in line” with its expectations as its heads towards the key Christmas period.

Nevertheless, it stressed that there is a “backdrop of continued uncertainty around consumer confidence”.

Steve Johnson, chief executive of N Brown, said: “Over the last six months the consumer environment has been volatile.

“Nevertheless, momentum has continued throughout the business, with customers responding well to our improved product ranges; particularly across our five strategic brands.

“This is testament to the restructuring work we have done across the Group and the investments we are beginning to make to support our refreshed strategy.

“We continue to deliver on our plan and are feeling well prepared for peak trading.”

Shares in the company were 3.9% higher at 49.18p in early trading on Friday.