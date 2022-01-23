Jabs and kebabs: Brothers offer Covid vaccines at grill after father’s illness

Laura Parnaby
·4 min read
Jabs and kebabs: Brothers offer Covid vaccines at grill after father’s illness

Two brothers have been inspired to immunise hundreds of people from their Punjabi grill after their father was admitted to hospital with coronavirus.

Rav and Raj Chopra, who are also pharmacists, have been immunising dozens of people a day at their restaurant, V’s Punjabi Grill, in Gravesend Kent where uptake has been comparatively low.

The men set up the clinic from a marquee attached to the restaurant on January 10 this year, after their father Jagtar Chopra, 74, became severely ill with coronavirus in December 2020.

Speaking at the grill, Raj, 43, told the PA news agency: “From a personal point of view, it was very debilitating to see dad like that. It got everyone’s emotions in play.

Rav Chopra vaccinating a customer (Laura Parnaby/PA).
Rav Chopra vaccinating a customer (Laura Parnaby/PA).

“Although we do what we do on a daily basis, to see it hit home so close to our hearts, it was a very tough pill – pardon the pun – to take.

“However, every cloud has a silver lining and it’s inspired us to really emphasise the job that we do, help the community and help out the fellow citizens in our home town and really try and protect as many people as we can.”

Mr Chopra senior, who has made a full recovery, added: “I thought I wasn’t going to make it, it was so bad.

“I was in hospital for about six nights and I was really, really ill, but thanks to all the doctors, all the staff, I pulled through.”

Rav Chopra urged local people to “come down, get your jabs” to “protect everyone in society”.

Local MP Adam Holloway visited the restaurant and praised the brothers for improving vaccine uptake in the area.

Privacy booth (Laura Parnaby/PA).
Privacy booth (Laura Parnaby/PA).

The Conservative MP for Gravesham told PA: “Here, the provision has been quite patchy.

“We had an amazing effort by the various groups of GPs at the beginning. But what’s great about this is that these guys are prepared to ramp up (the rollout).

“We must remember that while we’re coming out, God willing, of the pandemic, and into an endemic phase, this current variant is not the last one we’re going to have.

“So these guys are showing real health entrepreneurialism operating out of the back of a restaurant in the middle of Gravesend, it’s a fabulous thing.”

The brothers’ kebab shop is one of hundreds of walk-ins which are part of the NHS vaccination programme drive, and other locations have included sport stadiums, shopping centres and Heaven nightclub in London.

Amid efforts to ensure everyone has access to a vaccine, a person with additional learning needs was given their jab at home in a hot tub, according to deputy lead for the NHS Covid vaccination programme Dr Nikki Kanani.

It's inspired us to really emphasise the job that we do, help the community and help out the fellow citizens in our home town and really try and protect as many people as we can

Raj Chopra

Dr Kanani, who is also a GP, said on Saturday: “If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, it’s not too late. There is always a vaccine available for you with your name on it.

“It’s there for you and no-one will judge you if you’ve decided just now to come forward for your first vaccine. Please come forward.”

“Jab cabs” are taking people to vaccine appointments in Birmingham and Manchester, where take-up has been relatively low, while “booster bus” services are operating in Surrey and Somerset, NHS England said.

NHS England has said more than 115 million doses of the Covid vaccines have been administered across the country, including 31 million boosters.

On Friday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it had designated a “sub-lineage” of the Omicron variant as a “variant under investigation”, meaning it can be monitored.

It said the proportion of cases of this sub-variant are low, with 426 confirmed, the earliest dating back to December 6, and the original variant is dominant in the UK.

Latest Government figures show there were 76,807 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the UK on Saturday, while a further 297 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

A total of 52,203,675 first doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been delivered in the UK by January 21, Government figures show, along with 48,115,948 second doses and a combined total of 36,821,284 booster and third doses.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) on Friday in the second round of the Australian Open. It's the first time the two had ever played each other on the ATP Tour. Ranked No. 9 in the world, Auger-Aliassime was heavily favoured over Davidovich Fokina, who's 50th in the world rankings. Auger-Aliassime will face Britain's Daniel Evans in the third round. Evans will be well rested, having advanced by a wal

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Overcoming obstacles, US figure skaters ready for Beijing

    Kaitlin Hawayek spent last summer dealing with a concussion that she got in practice, unsure of when she would be able to join ice dance partner Jean-Luc Baker on the rink again to prepare for the Beijing Olympics. Ashley Cain-Gribble spent time in the hospital with COVID-19, an illness that left her with long-term asthma. They are just two of the figure skaters in the American contingent headed to the Winter Games next month who have had to overcome obstacles — mostly illness and injury — to co

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts women's curling good to go in Thunder Bay, Ont., maybe even with fans

    The Scotties Tournament of Hearts has received the go-ahead to proceed in Thunder Bay, Ont., later this month, but the plan for tickets to the national women's curling championship is still up in the air. Curling Canada announced Thursday it has received approval from provincial health authorities to hold the competition in the northwestern Ontario city. The event is slated to run Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens. "With the advancement of the new Omicron variant, we wanted to ensur

  • Are the Dallas Cowboys the Maple Leafs of the NFL?

    Following their playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys have now lost 11 straight postseason games, over a 26-year stretch since their last Super Bowl victory. This string of defeats has lead to comparisons with the Maple Leafs, who last playoff series win was in 2004, but is this a fair association given that heartbreak in Toronto really stretches all the way back to 1967? Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • 3 Manitoba speed skaters aim to follow in steps of legendary local Olympians, inspire next generation

    Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the

  • Owen Power leads crop of young stars expected to boost Canada's men's Olympic hockey team

    In a world without the Omicron variant tearing through the National Hockey League, Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo would anchor the blue line for the Canadian men's hockey team at the 2022 Winter Games. Instead, Canadian hockey fans can look forward to seeing "the next Alex Pietrangelo" — NCAA rearguard Owen Power — with the Maple Leaf on his chest and gold on the line at the Beijing Games. Power, like Pietrangelo, is blessed with elite vision, size and mobility. Power, like Pie

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • Hockey trailblazers hold summit in attempt to make game more inclusive

    Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Kilde extends WCup downhill dominance with Kitzbühel win

    KITZBÜHEL, Austria — When Aleksander Aamodt Kilde flipped through the photos on his phone Friday, just hours before one of the main World Cup downhills of the season, he got a dramatic reminder of his situation a year ago. The Norwegian skier saw himself leaning on crutches on the balcony of his apartment in Innsbruck, Austria, days after surgery on a ruptured ACL in his right knee. “It’s quite a big difference now," said Kilde after winning Friday's downhill. “It’s always been a dream for me to

  • Malkin, Crosby lift streaking Penguins over Senators

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored, and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins held off the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Thursday night. Jake Guentzel’s team-best 21st goal of the season was a much-needed empty-netter, as Pittsburgh nearly blew a four-goal lead in the third period. Mike Matheson scored twice, Dominik Simon also had a goal and Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots for the Penguins, who have won three straight and 14 of 16. Pittsburgh has won 10 in a row at home against Ottawa

  • Tampa Bay's Stamkos one of 4 voted to NHL All-Star squads

    NEW YORK (AP) — Centers Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche and Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers, and Anaheim winger Troy Terry won the final roster spots for All-Star Weekend as a result of fan voting, the NHL announced Monday. The league said Zibanejad cannot attend the Feb. 4-5 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel, who finished second in the Metropolitan

  • Canadiens GM Hughes thrilled to start building winning franchise in his hometown

    MONTREAL — On a stage laid out directly onto the Bell Centre ice, the Montreal Canadiens introduced newly hired general manager Kent Hughes on Wednesday afternoon. The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed a five-year deal to team up with executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and become the 18th GM in Habs history. The former sports agent is leaving behind his firm Quartexx Management, which he joined in 2016, in help end the struggles of his hometown hockey team and build a winne

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the

  • Canada's Walker, Snith 8th in Olympic men's luge tune-up in St. Moritz

    Tristan Walker and Justin Snith adjusted well to their first time racing on the non-refrigerated track in St. Moritz, Switzerland, paddling to the fastest start times in both heats for a season-best finish in Saturday's luge World Cup doubles finale. The 30-year-old Canadians, who are gearing up for their fourth Olympic appearance next month in Beijing, have struggled all season to reach their top form. "The starts were very good. We feel like we've been short-changed by the timing eyes over the