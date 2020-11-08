Jabrill Peppers on his role in Kyle Allen injury: 'I didn't intentionally try to leg whip him'

Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen left the game Sunday against the New York Giants following a gruesome leg injury that happened when the Giants’ Jabrill Peppers rolled up on Allen’s leg.

Allen was diagnosed with a small fracture and a dislocated ankle and is schedule for an MRI on Monday, according to NFL Network. Peppers received a 15-yard roughing-the-passer penalty on the play.

After the game, Peppers said he did not try to injure Allen on purpose.

"I didn't intentionally try to leg whip him"



— Jabrill Peppers explains how he wasn't trying to hurt WFT QB Kyle Allen



pic.twitter.com/WQFGig4MJV — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) November 8, 2020

Peppers said, “I mean, everything happened so fast. I tried to just bull rush the running back, but he kind of got under me a little bit. And I tried to like spin out of it, you know. It was like a weird kind of play.

“I didn't intentionally try to leg whip him, or whatever the penalty was. I was just trying to play hard and get him on the ground.”

Washington head coach Ron Rivera also seemed to give Peppers a pass.

“That’s what I say, he got cut and as he was going down he saw Kyle trying to boot outside," Rivera said. “Again, that’s just a guy trying to make a play. I don’t think it’s a dirty play, it’s a guy just trying to make a play.

“I get it, I’ve been there in that situation. Peppers is a heck of a football player, he plays one hundred miles per hour.”

Allen was carted off. In came Alex Smith.

Smith completed 24 of 32 pass attempts for 325 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. Although Washington rallied back from a 20-3 deficit, the Giants hung on for a 23-20 win when Smith was picked with just over a minute remaining.

Peppers had one of his best games as a Giants, all things considered, with six tackles, an interception, three passes defended and a fumble recovery.

