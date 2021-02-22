Amazon shoppers say these Jabra wireless earbuds are the 'best pair on the market'—and they're on sale

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Wait till you hear this! (Photo: Amazon)

It seems like all the good wireless earbuds cost a fortune (we’re looking at you, Apple AirPods). But at this particular moment, that’s not the case. For some mysterious (and blessed!) reason, the Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds, a top-rated pair with premium audio—are on sale for $74, down from $120 at Amazon. That's nearly 40 percent off!

Designed for ease-of-use and durability, these wireless earbuds don’t disappoint. Amazon reviewers rave about them—they have over 11,000 perfect five-star ratings. They're at their lowest price ever, so don’t delay—stock will sell out fast.

Premium audio and long battery life

An 'Amazon's Choice' item, the Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds deliver outstanding audio clarity, deep and booming bass and a secure fit. You can customize your audio with the Jabra Sound+ app too.

“I actually am very surprised how much I use these and how much I love them,” shared a delighted five-star reviewer. “Everything about them feels high quality and the audio is crystal clear, not to mention the biggest selling point, there's literally no wires and this creates a very ‘free’ feeling when walking around or going to the gym.”

With a long battery life, these earbuds are more than capable of getting you through the day (and then some) without recharging—you can get up to 15 hours of juice with their charging case. Dust and water resistant, they'll stand up against minor water mishaps too. Now that’s something even Apple AirPods can’t do!

Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds are on sale for $74. (Photo: Amazon)

Call clarity

Thanks to their four-microphone design (two in each bud), the Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds offer up crisp, clear voice audio for calls. This is ideal for working from home, especially if you live in a crowded or noisy place. The only thing the people on the other end of the call will hear is your voice.

“I now think this is the best pair of wireless earbuds on the market,” said another five-star reviewer. “Being on FaceTime and phone calls is a blast with these. You don't have to raise your voice, you can speak naturally and the caller on the other side can hear you just fine.”

At $74 (down from $120), these Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds deliver high-quality audio that’s clear and robust, so you can enjoy your favorite music and podcasts without breaking the bank. They also have Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant built-in for up-to-the minute news, weather and sports reports, plus handy voice commands for your mobile device.

“I have to say that I am completely delighted with these earbuds,” raved a satisfied Amazon shopper. “I've been using them for about a month in a variety of situations: Biking, working out, on a plane, in the car, on conference calls, and they are easily the best wireless headset/earbuds that I have owned. Great fit in my ear, easy to connect and use, really good sound.”

Our advice? Pick them up now before they sell out or the price jumps back up.

