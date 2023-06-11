Jabari Smith on Eurocamp, rookie year, Rockets future and James Harden

Jabari Smith has been among several NBA players in attendance for the Adidas Eurocamp 2023 in Treviso, Italy, the only officially sanctioned NBA pre-draft camp outside the United States.

Smith, 20, finished his first season in the NBA averaging 12.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while also making the All-Rookie Second Team.

The young star caught up with HoopsHype to talk about his experience at the Eurocamp, his first season in the league, the 2023-24 Houston Rockets, James Harden and more.

What do you make of the EuroCamp experience so far?

Many former and current NBA players have attended Eurocamp in the past. Talk a bit about the prestige of the event.

JS: Just the style of play. Being in high school, you don’t get to play with a 24-second shot clock and be coached by professional basketball players. They’re learning the game of basketball, playing a real pro style of play, and it’s good to see at a young age.

Anything that has surprised you?

Seventy-nine games, All-Rookie 2nd Team... How would you rate your year looking back?

JS: I would say it was very inconsistent. It was a good experience overall. I felt like I learned a lot, and I’m heading to my second year with confidence in how I finished the year. I’m ready for next season. But I would say it was okay. Definitely under my standards.

Do you feel like you should’ve made the All-Rookie 1st Team? Will you use it as fuel, extra motivation for the upcoming season?

JS: I definitely felt like that was a goal heading into the season, but I don’t think I did enough to make it. Everyone that was on the first team deserved to be on it. I don’t think there were any wrong selections. But yeah, I’ll definitely use it as motivation for next year.

What's the key for you to make a leap in your second season?

JS: Getting stronger. Picking my spots better, shot selection, and ball handling. But overall, I think me getting stronger will help all aspects of my game. That’s been my main focus, and I’m ready to show it.

What was your 'welcome to the NBA' moment this past season?

JS: It was around my second or third game of the season. We played the Bucks, and Giannis probably had like 40, missed two shots, and dominated us overall. That was my ‘welcome to the NBA’ moment.

The Thunder passed on you at No. 2 in the 2022 draft. Was draft night a disappointment or do you use it as extra motivation going forward?

JS: I definitely use it as extra motivation, but as far as a disappointment… no. Still the best day of my life up to this point. I was mad at the moment, but looking back on it, it’s nothing to feel bad about. It’s a business, stuff that goes into it, and that’s the decision they made. Still, use it as motivation.

Talk a little bit about your current squad. One of the most exciting and promising teams in the league. What do you expect from your team next season?

JS: I expect us to grow, ascend in the right direction, and look more together. There were moments last year when we just didn’t look the part. Our biggest thing will be consistency, staying together, winning some games, and getting into the playoffs.

What personal goals have you set for next season?

JS: I haven’t really thought about personal goals. I know that if my team wins, I’ll be doing the right thing. Keeping that in mind, try to win some games and move in the right direction.

You guys will be coached by Ime Udoka next season. What have you guys talked about these two months about next season, your role, etcetera?

JS: We spent some time together. He just talked about how we can cut down on small immature areas, like turnovers and defensive prospects. Cleaning up the little stuff. We haven’t gotten into detail as a team on any big talks yet.

There have been many reports that James Harden is thinking of signing with the Rockets this offseason. What do you make of that?

JS: That’d be great. The team would want a Hall of Famer. It’s promising, but we’re not just banking on that. We’re still focused on us and how we can improve as a team.

What would be your pitch to Harden for him to join Houston again?

JS: Come back home. He did so much for that city; there’s still so much love for him in Houston. It would definitely feel like home for him if he came back.

James Harden. Jalen Green. Jabari Smith. Alperen Sengun. How high does that team go?

JS: That’s a great four you just said right there. I feel like the sky’s the limit with a lineup like that. The challenge is there, but it’d be on us to put it all together.

There have also been reports about the Rockets being pretty active with trade talks, the No. 4 pick, and free agency. How do you deal with that noise?

JS: Just try to focus on what’s going on now. I don’t work in the front office. Just trying to focus on what we got, whatever our team is now, that’s what I’m trying to build with, that’s what we’re working with.

