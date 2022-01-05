Jabari Ellis thankful for 4 years as a Gamecock, says time at USC ‘all in God’s plan’

Jabari Ellis, in his fourth year as a defensive lineman for South Carolina, played a key role in helping the Gamecocks buy into first-year head coach Shane Beamer’s mission, as well as Beamer’s new staff.

Defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey said in July that getting Ellis’ trust was important to helping the defense jump on board with new coaches. Ellis’ trust in the staff and his leadership in the locker room were paramount in making the transition smooth early on.

Through the ups and downs of South Carolina’s 2021 football season, Ellis maintained that faith in his coaches. Beamer recalled how Ellis stopped him one morning in the weight room following South Carolina’s tough 44-14 loss at Texas A&M.

“Hey, we got your back,” Ellis told Beamer. “We’re going to get to a bowl, and we’re going to get this thing right.”

The night before South Carolina’s 38-21 Duke’s Mayo Bowl win over North Carolina, Beamer shared that story with the Gamecocks, and he saw them keep each other’s backs as they outperformed preseason expectations to a 7-6 finish.

Ellis, a South Carolina native who is proud to have suited up at USC for four years, took time for reflection throughout the season. Speaking with reporters after the bowl, Ellis expressed gratitude for the decision he made to return for a sixth year of college football and “super senior” season.

“This is why I came back,” Ellis said. “This right here, this feeling, this moment. I’m just very grateful I got a chance to end my college career off like this.”

A native of Holly Hill and Vance, South Carolina, both about an hour south of Columbia, Ellis was a 247Sports Composite three-star prospect out of Lake Marion High School (Santee). He played in the 2016 Shrine Bowl and received a Power 5 offer to Miami, but ended up spending two years at junior college before making his way to USC.

Ellis played two seasons at Georgia Military College and said he expected to get just two years with the Gamecocks after he signed for the 2018 season. But he took a redshirt year in 2018 after playing in just four games and decided to return for 2021 after the NCAA offered another season to athletes in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues

“That was all in God’s plan, my time here,” Ellis said before the bowl. “It’s been one of a kind. I’m just so grateful, and I’m glad I got the experience to actually be here.”

Ellis showed the same gracious and optimistic attitude throughout his final season in Columbia, which proved to be his most productive. He produced a single-season high 41 total tackles, tied for fifth on the team, 1.5 sacks and his first and only score as a Gamecock on a fumble return against Florida.

Ellis kept the game ball from the Florida win and brought it to his postgame Zoom interview. He shared the name he gave his football — “Little Chomp.”

“I feel like I’m still on a roller coaster,” Ellis said after the Florida win. I really don’t know words. I can’t describe it, to be honest. But I know one thing, I’m happy and this feels good.”

Ellis capped off his college career with a productive game in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, setting the tone with an early sack of UNC quarterback Sam Howell for a loss of 10 yards to end the Tar Heels’ first drive.

Monday, Ellis made it official that he will be entering the 2022 NFL Draft, posting a thank-you message to Twitter. He gave thanks to Beamer, Gamecocks fans, his teammates and former USC head coach Will Muschamp in his statement.

In his final interview as a Gamecock after the bowl, Ellis reflected on his sacrifices and gave credit to the trials of his last season. To close out the press conference, he gave one last thank-you — this time to the media.

“I appreciate y’all and thank y’all for everything, man,” Ellis said. “Throughout the whole process, thank y’all.”