Ja Morant Suspended from Memphis Grizzlies After Allegedly Showing Gun on Instagram

Jamie Sabau/Getty

Ja Morant has been suspended by the Memphis Grizzlies from all team activities after a video recently posted on social media — and since deleted — allegedly showed him wielding a handgun.

The Grizzlies announced the suspension Sunday in a brief statement posted to social media, noting that the suspension is pending a league review. The suspension comes two months after Morant was suspended by the NBA over a similar incident, which took place in Denver.

"We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information," NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said in a statement Sunday, per ESPN.

The suspension is the result of a reported incident that took place Saturday during an Instagram Live session on Morant's friend Davonte Pack's account, according to ESPN, which also reported the All-Star allegedly flashed a handgun while driving and singing to a rap song. The video has since been deleted. It is not clear if it expired or was intentionally removed.

Morant, 23, reportedly entered a counseling program in March after an IG Live video showed him holding a gun while at a Denver club when the Grizzlies were in town to play the Nuggets. He was suspended eight games after meeting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver, as reported by ESPN; the commissioner called Morant's conduct in the Denver club, "irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous."

Morant told ESPN in an interview around the time of the initial suspension that he realized "what I have to lose" and would try to be "more responsible, more smarter and staying away from all the bad decisions."

Morant did not face any criminal charges for the Denver incident.

