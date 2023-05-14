Ja Morant Suspended By Memphis Grizzlies For Second Gun Incident Captured On Video
Ja Morant, one of the NBA’s bright young stars, was suspended today by the Memphis Grizzlies after he was shown holding a gun, the second such incident this year for him.
Morant had already been suspended earlier this year for video of him holding a gun at a Colorado strip club. He was suspended for eight games for that incident
More from Deadline
Jeremy Renner Updates Injury Recovery Efforts In Two Upbeat Instagram Messages
Golden State Warriors Vs. Sacramento Kings On ABC Marks Largest Audience For NBA Playoffs First Round Game In Over 2 Decades
LeBron James Enjoys The Last Laugh On Memphis Grizzlies After Dispatching Them
At the time, Morant apologized and said he would “work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”
Morant later admitted that he created a distraction that eventually led to his No. 2 seeded team being ousted from the playoffs in an upset by the Los Angeles Lakers.
The latest gun incident was captured during an Instagram Live video over the weekend.
In a statement, the team said Morant had been suspended from all team activities while the NBA. reviewed the situation.
Best of Deadline
WGA Strike: 'On Call','The Chi', 'FBI: Most Wanted', 'Pretty Little Liars' Sequel, 'Power Book II: Ghost,' 'Daredevil,' 'Billions' Among Latest Shows Shut Down By Scribes; See Full List - Update
2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.