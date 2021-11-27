Ja Morant suffers left knee injury

Michael C. Wright: Oh, they’re saying left knee injury for Ja Morant. He will not return to this one.

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

Grizzlies calling it a left knee injury for Ja Morant, who won’t return tonight. Worst case scenario would be an Achilles, so the fact that it’s not listed as an ankle injury might be a tiny bit of good news. I’m reaching here, to be fair. – 9:00 PM

Michael C. Wright @mikecwright

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Michael C. Wright @mikecwright

Hoping that’s just a minor ankle injury for Ja Morant. – 8:57 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Ja Morant left tonight’s game and was helped to the locker room. Morant has been playing at an All-Star level for the Grizzlies ranking eighth in points (25.3), ninth in player efficiency rating (24.9), and 11th in assists (7.1) and steals (1.7) per game. pic.twitter.com/NSZFIwcKhg – 8:52 PM

Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband

Ja Morant gets stepped on right foot, but looks like his injury is to his left leg/ankle/knee. pic.twitter.com/NOZs2HBf9A – 8:40 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Ja Morant exits the game with an injury. Hope this isn’t serious. Kings play in Memphis on Sunday.

pic.twitter.com/9u4GTi6kGk – 8:36 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Ja Morant’s injury was kind of a weird one. Collins moved over to double him on defense, Ja looked like he stepped on Collins’ foot with his right foot but as he was hopping to his left foot and he seemed to be grabbing his left knee as a result. – 8:35 PM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

Oh no, Ja Morant looked like he twisted his ankle then immediately hobbled off the court and is headed to the locker room. – 8:29 PM

Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

nooooooooooo Ja Morant was just carried to the locker room. – 8:29 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ja Morant is heading back to the locker room… not entirely sure what happened pic.twitter.com/HXC9apqViI – 8:28 PM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

Is there a rule prohibiting Ja Morant from doing anything offensively? Never seen the Grizzlies go out of their way to avoid him like they have so far tonight. – 8:26 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Ja Morant setting a high pick for Jaren Jackson Jr. Haven’t seen that much. Jaren got tot eh rim and scored. – 8:16 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Kevin Huerter is getting the first crack at guarding Ja Morant. – 8:13 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

I’ve got a quick break so @Chris Herrington is covering the game tonight.

Working on some more good Grizz stuff. In the meantime, a feature on the city’s star of the show, Ja Morant: dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 7:48 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ja Morant with some outside work in the corner pocket before tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/amb0XrSTvE – 7:28 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Most shots this year in the first 6 seconds of the shot clock

1. LaMelo Ball 58% EFG

2. Westbrook 45%

3. Giannis 66% EFG

4. Stephen Curry 69% EFG

5. Anthony Edwards 70% EFG

6. Ja Morant 63% EFG

7. Trae Young 59% EFG

8. LaVine 76% EFG

9. Dejounte 70% EFG

10. Booker 54% EFG – 3:23 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant is not just a basketball player, he’s a performer. It’s why his stardom is skyrocketing.

“I feel like if I was a dancer, I would have that touch like Michael Jackson,” Morant said. “I would be able to just look at somebody and they would faint.” dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 9:51 AM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

The influential Ja Morant makes moves both on and off the floor for the Memphis Grizzlies https://t.co/2MRhMi0fI6 pic.twitter.com/s0N1NWso9p – 8:15 AM

Ja Morant @JaMorant

twin tell me get em , i got em – 2:17 AM

Tim MacMahon: Grizzlies star Ja Morant got helped to the locker room, putting no pressure on his left leg. He limped off the floor in the middle of a play in obvious pain. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / November 26, 2021

Meghan Triplett: Ja Morant just limped to the bench. He is down on the ground. Looks like it’s his left ankle. -via Twitter @Meghan_Triplett / November 26, 2021

Marc Stein: The Grizzlies say Ja Morant (right elbow soreness) is active and will start for the Grizzlies tonight against the Nuggets. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / November 1, 2021