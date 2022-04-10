Ja Morant returns to help Grizzlies rout Pelicans, 141-114

  • Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    1/5

    Ja Morant returns to help Grizzlies rout Pelicans, 141-114

    Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
  • Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) handles the ball between New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham, left, center Willy Hernangomez (9) and guard CJ McCollum (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    2/5

    Ja Morant returns to help Grizzlies rout Pelicans, 141-114

    Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) handles the ball between New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham, left, center Willy Hernangomez (9) and guard CJ McCollum (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
  • Memphis Grizzlies guard Ziaire Williams (8) drives between New Orleans Pelicans forwards Gary Clark, left, and Tony Snell (21) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    3/5

    Ja Morant returns to help Grizzlies rout Pelicans, 141-114

    Memphis Grizzlies guard Ziaire Williams (8) drives between New Orleans Pelicans forwards Gary Clark, left, and Tony Snell (21) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) jumps to shoot between New Orleans Pelicans guards Jose Alvarado (15) and CJ McCollum (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    4/5

    Ja Morant returns to help Grizzlies rout Pelicans, 141-114

    Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) jumps to shoot between New Orleans Pelicans guards Jose Alvarado (15) and CJ McCollum (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
  • Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) drives against New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    5/5

    Ja Morant returns to help Grizzlies rout Pelicans, 141-114

    Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) drives against New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) handles the ball between New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham, left, center Willy Hernangomez (9) and guard CJ McCollum (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ziaire Williams (8) drives between New Orleans Pelicans forwards Gary Clark, left, and Tony Snell (21) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) jumps to shoot between New Orleans Pelicans guards Jose Alvarado (15) and CJ McCollum (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) drives against New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New Orleans Pelicans
    New Orleans Pelicans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Memphis Grizzlies
    Memphis Grizzlies
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Ja Morant had 21 points and nine assists in his return from soreness in his right knee, Dillon Brooks scored 23 points and the Memphis Grizzlies routed the New Orleans Pelicans 141-114 on Saturday night to tie the 2012-13 franchise record for victories in a season at 56.

After missing nine games, Morant played almost 27 minutes as the second-seeded Grizzlies got their starting lineup back together as they prepare for the postseason. They will close the regular season at home against Boston on Sunday night.

Brandon Clarke added 20 points for Memphis, making all 10 of his field goal attempts. Ziaire Williams had 19 points, and Desmond Bane had 18. The Grizzlies shot better than 60% through three quarters. They snapped a two-game losing streak.

CJ McCollum led New Orleans with 16 points, but was 6 of 17 from the field. Willy Hernangomez added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Jaxson Hayes had 13 points.

Trying to secure the ninth seed for the play-in tournament, the Pelicans played without scoring leader Brandon Ingram. He's missed his second straight game because of hamstring tightness.

Memphis dominated through the middle stages. By the end point of the third quarter, the lead had reached 39, and Memphis was shooting 64% overall and 60% from 3-point range, connecting on 15 of 25 from distance. Memphis scored a franchise-record 55 points in the third quarter, giving the Grizzlies a 119-80 lead heading into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Started 0 of 7 from outside the arc. . G Devonte' Graham did not grab a rebound and still needs one for 600 in his career. . Trey Murphy III, who leads rookies in 3-point shooting percentage at 38.4%, was 1 of 3 from outside the arc. . C Jonas Valanciunas, who was in foul trouble most of the game, was limited to six minutes, scoring eight points and grabbing only one rebound. . McCollum who was 2 for 11 midway through the third, had 10 points in the period.

Grizzlies: .Entered the game second in scoring at 115.4 a game. The franchise has never finished in the top 5 in scoring. . Are 30-0 when reaching 120 points. . While setting the franchise record for points in a quarter with 55 in the third, Memphis also set franchise marks for field goals in a period (20) and assists (16).

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Host Golden State on Sunday night.

Grizzlies: Host Boston on Sunday night.

---

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • How the Raptors slowed down Joel Embiid

    On this edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk takes a look at how the Toronto Raptors schemed to keep 76ers MVP candidate Joel Embiid from going off on them in their previous matchup.

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • 76ers, Bucks or Celtics? Who is the best playoff matchup for Raptors?

    The Raptors will play one of three teams in the playoffs. Here's how they match up, from best to worst.

  • Roller-coaster win a sign of things to come for 'human' Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays walked away with a win on Opening Day, but it sure didn't come easily.

  • Sidney Crosby sucker-punches Capitals forward Nic Dowd

    There's something about playing the Capitals that brings the fire out of Sidney Crosby.

  • Leaked WhatsApp messages show reason behind IceDogs owners' suspension

    The IceDogs were fined and their owners suspended due to inappropriate messages.