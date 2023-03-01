Ja Morant reportedly accused of repeatedly punching teenage boy in head, threatening him with gun last summer

Feb 12, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Ja Morant has seen a strong of troubling accusations emerge in the last year. (Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports)

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was accused of repeatedly punching a teenage boy in the head and threatening him with a gun last summer, according to Memphis police records acquired by the Washington Post.

The alleged incident reportedly came four days after another incident in which Morant allegedly threatened the head of security at a Memphis mall. Both previously unreported allegations are emerging about a month after several of Morant's acquaintances allegedly threatened and harassed Indiana Pacers staffers with a red laser.

In the incident involving the teenage boy, the 17-year-old reportedly told police Morant, who turned 23 last August, punched him during a pickup basketball game at the point guard's house. He claimed Morant and a friend hit him so hard it left a "large knot" on the side of his head, which police observed themselves.

The teenager also reportedly Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives that after the fight, Morant went into his house and re-emerged with his hand on a gun visible in the waistband of his paints.

Morant reportedly told police he had been acting in self-defense, admitting "I swung first" but believing the boy was the aggressor because he threw a ball at Morant's head then stepped up to him pulling up his pants. He also reportedly alleged the boy shouted “I’m gonna come back and light this place up like fireworks.”

Morant reportedly filed his own police report weeks later, saying the boy threatened his family.

Local prosecutors reportedly reviewed the case and declined to file charges, with a Shelby County District Attorney spokesperson saying the office had “decided that there was not enough evidence to proceed with a case.”

In the mall incident Morant was alleged to have threatened the head of security during an altercation in the parking lot, with a member of Morant's group allegedly shoving him in the head. No arrests were made.

Troubling allegations against Ja Morant, one of the NBA's rising stars

Since he entered the NBA, Morant has gained fame as a dynamic talent who regularly goes viral with highlight-reel dunks. He is the clear star of the Grizzlies, who are on track to make the playoffs for a third straight time.

That's what made the alleged incident involving the Pacers earlier this year so troubling. Morant's group was alleged to have "aggressively confronted" of the Pacers' traveling party after a game on Jan. 29. Later, someone in Morant's SUV allegedly trained a red laser on the staffers as it drove by slowly.

A Pacers security guard reportedly said "That's 100 percent a gun" about the laser, and the incident left one person involved saying they "felt we were in grave danger."

The NBA later investigated the incident and banned certain people involved from attending games at the FedExForum, but said it could not corroborate any threats with a weapon.

