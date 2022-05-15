Ja Morant on if he’d sign extension with Grizzlies: Hell yes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HoopsHype
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Memphis Grizzlies
    Memphis Grizzlies
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ja Morant
    Ja Morant
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Pete Pranica: Ja Morant asked about a potential extension: “If you want to know if I want to be in Memphis… hell yes.” pic.twitter.com/QxYwoN5eKE
Source: Twitter @PetePranica

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
“Ja Morant wants to be here. Jaren wants to be here. I want to be here. Everybody wants to be here.” — Desmond Bane2:41 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. is at his exit interview and Ja Morant was walking down the hallway singing a remixed version of “What happened to Virgil.”
“Oh my God, what happened to Ja.”
😂 these dudes are some characters. – 2:18 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. on when Ja Morant gets his contract extension:
“Ja owes me a bottle off rip. Kick things off the right way.” – 2:13 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant said it was very hard not playing in those last few games. He said that if he could have played, he would have been out there no matter what.
Morant said he was hoping they could have won game 6 to give him a couple of days to battle through it and play in game 7. – 2:06 PM

Pete Pranica @PetePranica
Ja Morant asked about a potential extension:
“If you want to know if I want to be in Memphis… hell yes.” pic.twitter.com/QxYwoN5eKE2:05 PM

Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Ja Morant on facing max contract extension talks this summer…
“If your (question) is do I want to be in Memphis? Hell Yeah!” pic.twitter.com/QG0N2VAV1v2:05 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
“Hell yeah!”
-Ja Morant if he wants to be and stay in Memphis – 2:04 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant on a potential extension:
“I’m definitely happy to be here. Memphis is my home. If your answer is do I want to be in Memphis? Hell yea.” – 2:04 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant: “If your question is do I want to be in Memphis?
The answer is: HELL YEAH.” – 2:03 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant said his knee is fine and that he needs to offload and take time to let it heal.
Morant said he has no choice but to rest to start this offseason. He said it will be hard for him but he will find ways to keep basketball around. – 2:01 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant on missing the final three games:
“It was very hard. I’m the type of player if I can play, I would be out there no matter what. … I was hoping we won Game 6 to give me a couple more days to see if I could battle through it.” – 1:57 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant said he was hoping the Grizzlies could win Game 6 so that he could potentially test his knee and see if he could give it a try in Game 7. – 1:57 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant will be the first player speaking – 1:54 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins was asked if he wonders how the series would’ve ended if Ja Morant would have played.
“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t. Of course you wonder what it would be like.” – 1:33 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins was asked if he allows himself to think about how the Warriors series could have gone if Ja Morant was healthy;
“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t.” – 1:32 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Zack Kleiman said bone bruise is an accurate injury update for Ja Morant, and he is expected to make a full recovery “well before the start of the next season” – 1:06 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
During exit interviews, @Memphis Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman said Ja Morant is going to “be just fine…Bone bruise is accurate. It’s rest. It’s offload… There will be a full recovery well ahead of next season.” – 1:05 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
The Grizzlies will start gabbing again in about an hour, so one last time, I guess, for this playoff wrap-up column.
The playoffs fell short, but the Ja Morant Grizzlies have arrived. What’s next? dailymemphian.com/section/sports…11:52 AM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Herrington: The playoffs fell short, but the Ja Morant Grizzlies have arrived. What’s next? dailymemphian.com/section/sports…9:13 AM

Ja Morant @JaMorant
double r , i take da top of dat mf 🤧 – 2:25 AM

Ja Morant @JaMorant
she know i got dat bag , i want her bad .. she knowwww – 2:23 AM

Ja Morant @JaMorant
🔒 – 8:28 PM

Ja Morant @JaMorant
they gon speak on us until i put my flex down 😤 – 7:36 PM

Ja Morant @JaMorant
yeah – 4:06 PM

More on this storyline

Drew Hill: Zach Kleiman is not allowed to say he will give Ja Morant a massive (super max?) extension this summer, but he gave a huge hint. “Whatever I’m allowed to say under NBA rules here, I’ll say. (*smirks*) He is of course a cornerstone of this franchise.” -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / May 15, 2022

Damichael Cole: Zach Kleiman just all but confirmed the Grizzlies plan on offering Ja Morant a max extension. -via Twitter @DamichaelC / May 15, 2022

Ja Morant has all but locked himself into a signing maximum extension with Memphis this offseason. In all likelihood, the Grizzlies will make him a designated rookie, allowing him to extend for up to five years, currently projected at $185.7 million. He will probably also receive the 30 percent Rose Rule criteria provisioned in his contract. Although he is likely to earn All-NBA honors this season, he will need to earn them again in 2022-23 to qualify for the higher maximum salary. This would increase his five-year deal to a projected $222.9 million amount. -via HoopsHype / May 14, 2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Gleyber day: Torres' 5 RBIs lead surging Yanks over Jays 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres sent a fastball soaring, started jogging toward first base and raised his right arm about the time a young boy in the first row of the right field short porch caught the ball on the fly. Torres followed his go-ahead, three-run homer with a two-run single and led the surging New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 Wedesday for their 15th win in 17 games. “My swing is getting better and better,” Torres said. “I think confidence is back, and that is the most i

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Friday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 6 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sport

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.

  • Three 7s: NHL has Game 7 tripleheader on tap for Saturday

    BOSTON (AP) — The players dream of it. The fans look forward to it. Game 7. And on Saturday, there will be three of them. The NHL is wrapping up the first round of the playoffs with a rare treat: back-to-back-to-back seventh games that will go a long way toward shaping the conference semifinals. The Carolina Hurricanes will host Boston in a matinee, followed by the two-time defending champion Lightning at Toronto and the Kings in Edmonton. It’s the first Game 7 tripleheader since 2014. “It’s goi

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Sidney Crosby leaves injured after hit to head in Game 5 vs. Rangers

    The Penguins captain left the game in the second period and did not return after a hit from Jacob Trouba.

  • Blues ride unconventional lineup into NHL's second round

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues eliminated the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a mid-series goalie change and an unconventional lineup. Now, the team heads to Colorado to face the top-seeded Avalanche in the second round. “I don’t mind starting the playoffs on the road,” Blues forward David Perron said. “I think a lot of times you have just nerves sitting at home and when you start on the road, you’re at the hotel kind of sitting with the guys.” The Blues

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Carter Savoie to entry-level contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season. Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament. A sophomore wit

  • There it is Vancouver: Boudreau will be back to coach Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau will return as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks after helping to turn the struggling NHL club around as a midseason replacement. The Canucks confirmed in a release Friday that the 67-year-old Boudreau will return for the 2022-23 campaign. Boudreau took over behind the bench on Dec. 5 after the Canucks cleaned house following a disastrous 8-15-2 start to the season, resulting in the dismissal of head coach Travis Green and general manager Jim Benning. Boudreau's hiri

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see