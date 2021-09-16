Jøtul AS, a subsidiary of Jotul Holdings SA, announces fixed income investor meetings and publishes certain financial information

Fredrikstad, 16 September 2021

Jøtul AS, a subsidiary of Jotul Holdings SA, hereby announces that Pareto Securities AB has been mandated to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on 20 September 2021.

Subject to, inter alia, market conditions, a 3-year senior secured floating rate bond issue may follow. The proceeds from the contemplated bond issue, should it materialise, will be used primarily to finance the redemption of Jotul Holding SA's existing bond loan with ISIN NO0010815749.

In conjunction with the contemplated bond issue, Jotul Holdings SA publishes preliminary financial information for the last twelve months ended August 2021 as well as outlook for the financial year ending December 2021.

NOKm LTM August 2021 FY 2021E Revenue 1,161.2 1,260.4 Adjusted EBITDA 151.2 174.1 Adjusted EBITDA (ex. IFRS 16) 113.9 132.9 Net interest-bearing debt 842.9 - Net interest-bearing debt (ex. IFRS 16) 488.8 -

This is information which Jotul Holdings SA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 07:00 CET on 16 September 2021.

For additional information, please contact:

Nils Agnar Brunborg, CEO, Jøtul AS, +47 69 35 90 00, Nils.Brunborg@jotul.no

About Jøtul

Jøtul is one of the world’s oldest producers of stoves, inserts and fireplaces. Building on a proud Norwegian heritage, Jøtul combines fine craftsmanship with the art of coping with the cold for 160 years. Jøtul is headquartered in Fredrikstad, Norway and features five prominent brands Jøtul. Scan, Ild, Ravelli and Atra and proudly sells to 45 countries around the world. To learn more about Jøtul, please visit: https://intl.jotul.com/

