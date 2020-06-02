J-Talks Live: New Yorker's Susan B. Glasser on U.S. leadership and politics, the pandemic and protests

TORONTO, June 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Susan B. Glasser, who writes a weekly column about life in Trump's America for The New Yorker, will be the featured guest on the final J-Talks Live webcast of the season. It takes place on Thursday, June 4 at 1 p.m. EDT.

Susan B. Glasser, staff writer for The New Yorker who writes a column on Trump's Washington, talks U.S. politics and leadership with J-Talks Live host Anna Maria Tremonti on June 4 at 1 p.m. (CNW Group/Canadian Journalism Foundation)

Glasser's award-winning career includes serving as editor-in-chief of Foreign Policy, founding editor of Politico Magazine and Moscow bureau chief at the Washington Post. She will share her perspective on COVID-19 leadership, Donald Trump's response to the protests over race-related police brutality, the U.S. presidential election and how Canadians can make sense of the chaos across our border.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"The polarized politics around the President already made Washington a challenging assignment for reporters," says Anna Maria Tremonti, who hosts the J-Talks Live series and is also the host of More, the CBC podcast. "And now, the biggest issues roiling the U.S. — race, health, inequality — are converging in an election year in powerful ways. I'm looking forward to hearing Susan's analysis of what is happening, and her insights into the long-term effect this multi-level crisis in the U.S. will have on its politics, its leadership and the rest of the world."



To participate in this free J-Talk, register at our event page.

This offering is part of the Canadian Journalism Foundation's J-Talks program, which explores pressing journalistic issues. This special series of free 40-minute webcasts focuses on journalism's critical role in the COVID-19 crisis and the challenges reporters cover to bring trustworthy news and information to Canadians.

Past J-Talks webcasts included discussions with: Heather Scoffield, Ottawa bureau chief and economics columnist with the Toronto Star; Chantal Hébert, political columnist with news organizations including the Toronto Star and the At Issue panel for CBC News's The National: Ian Hanomansing, Vancouver-based host of CBC News's The National; The Globe and Mail's award-winning health reporter André Picard; Jane Lytvynenko, senior reporter with BuzzFeed News and Nathan VanderKlippe, Asia correspondent for The Globe and Mail.

Story continues

Past event videos and podcasts from our popular J-Talks series are also available.

The CJF thanks the generosity of J-Talks series sponsor BMO Financial Group and in-kind supporters CPAC and Cision.

DATE: Thursday, June 4, 2020, 1 p.m. EDT

Register now

#JTalksLive

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

Anna Maria Tremonti hosts the final J-Talks Live webcast on June 4. (CNW Group/Canadian Journalism Foundation)

CJF 30-year logo (CNW Group/Canadian Journalism Foundation)

SOURCE Canadian Journalism Foundation





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2020/02/c4226.html