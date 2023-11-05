J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of £0.039

The board of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) has announced that it will pay a dividend of £0.039 per share on the 15th of December. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 4.8%.

J Sainsbury's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 395% of what it was earning and 89% of cash flows. This indicates that the company could be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than reinvesting to grow the business.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate that the payout ratio could reach 58%, which is in a comfortable range for us.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.164 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.131. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 2.2% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. J Sainsbury's EPS has fallen by approximately 22% per year during the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We don't think J Sainsbury is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for J Sainsbury that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

