Jürgen Klopp says Liverpool not good enough in attack to beat Everton

Jürgen Klopp said Liverpool did not create enough chances to win the Merseyside derby, after a goalless stalemate at Goodison Park postponed his side’s title coronation for a few days more.

“We gained a point and it was one we deserved, but Everton had the biggest chance to win near the end,” the Liverpool manager said. “I was pleased with the performance after so long out, physically we were ready and defensively we were solid, but offensively we needed more moments if we were going to win the match.

“Everton were obviously here to make our life difficult, and that’s what they did. It was a real fight, I think both teams showed they understand what a derby is about even if there was no crowd, but Everton defended really well and we weren’t smart enough to make the most of gaps that did appear. I have seen derbies like that at Goodison before, even in my short time on Merseyside. In fact all the derbies I have seen at Goodison look pretty similar, you always have two teams who are well organised and ready for a pretty physical game.”

Everton’s big chance towards the end came when Alisson saved a Dominic Calvert-Lewin flick, before Tom Davies could only hit a post from the rebound. “That was pretty much all the goalkeeper had to do all night, but his reactions showed he is a world-class player,” Klopp said. “He is an outstanding goalkeeper and that moment saved us a point, not the first one he has saved us either.”

Liverpool can still win the title on Wednesday at home to Crystal Palace, but only if Manchester City fail to beat Burnley on Monday. “Palace looked pretty good on their restart, we have to make sure we are ready for them,” Klopp said.

Carlo Ancelotti conceded a draw was a fair result, but said his side had come closest to winning. “Liverpool had more possession, but we had the better opportunity to score,” the Everton manager said. “We were a little bit unlucky but we can be satisfied with a point. When we are focused we are a good team, we can work well together and compete with a team as strong as Liverpool. The performance was good.”

Calvert-Lewin said the atmosphere was strange for a derby. “The place is usually bouncing for this fixture,” the Everton striker said. “Normally you get a lift from the fans when they are all roaring. We’ll take the point, but I’m a little disappointed because we weren’t quite as sharp as you would expect. After so long out we were a little bit rusty, but I still think there was a big chance there for us. We should have backed ourselves a little bit more.”