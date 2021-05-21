Jürgen Klopp braced for Anfield ‘final’ at end of tough road for Liverpool

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jürgen Klopp straight-batted every question relating to what Champions League qualification would represent for Liverpool on the basis it has not been achieved, although by mentioning Basel, Kiev and Madrid alongside preparations for Crystal Palace he gave a clear indication of what it would mean for him. Sunday is another European final in Klopp’s eyes, with vindication the immediate prize for a punishing campaign.

In some respects vindication has already arrived for a manager who maintained there were simple, solvable explanations for Liverpool’s poor defence of the Premier League title while others were proclaiming the end of an era.

Related: Liverpool v Crystal Palace: match preview

His team arrive at the final day in the form of champions – collecting 23 points in a nine-game unbeaten run that has transformed a top-four finish from a distant to a distinct possibility. They started the season in title-winning form too, taking 31 points from the opening 14 matches despite the early losses of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, but after the 7-0 defeat of Palace on 19 December came relegation form. The next 14 games yielded only 12 points and Liverpool have been clawing their way back since.

Now Trent Alexander-Arnold is assisting again, Roberto Firmino is scoring again and the mentality to fight to the last in search of crucial goals is evident once more. With Fabinho providing protection since Liverpool’s last Premier League defeat on 7 March, Thiago Alcântara has settled into the midfielder recognisable from Bayern Munich.

There is, finally, stability in central defence, where Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams have formed an unlikely but effective partnership. It is a fair argument that Phillips should have had a regular role earlier when Fabinho and Jordan Henderson were plugging holes at the expense of a functioning midfield. Klopp, however, believed the inexperienced duo needed more work on the training ground before being handed responsibility. That decision has paid off too.

Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips have provided defensive stability after putting in hard work on the training ground.
Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips have provided defensive stability after putting in hard work on the training ground. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

“The thing about a season is you cannot cut off the negative parts from the positive parts and say that we are nearly there,” Klopp said of his team’s mid-season collapse. “We don’t see it like that but when we lost our centre-halves, all of them pretty much, we broke our leg but we could still win games. It was not always in the most convincing fashion but we were still winning games and scoring.

“Then we had to – and we had to at that time – make midfielders into centre-halves and it broke our spine. Then the whole setup was gone. The young boys were not ready to play at centre-half so the midfielders had to play there. We lost some rhythm all of a sudden but not all the time. Let me remember one game in this very negative period that we had, the game away at Leicester. I never lost a game like that before, ever. I don’t know exactly what the number is for the games I have managed or coached but it was so strange. That day we were clearly the better side, played really good football and lost. So when we had these games it was like: ‘OK, we cannot do a lot of things differently next time.’

“A football team is like an orchestra where plenty of people work together and if you lose one piece you might be able to still do it, but if you lose two or three then it becomes difficult. Especially in this league where everybody performs with such an incredibly high-intensity level. And then you lose contact with the football you want to play or you are used to playing. Then you need time to settle again and obviously we found our way out, which is absolutely great. So whatever happens on Sunday, we found our way out.

Related: Champions League qualification would not spark spending spree, says Klopp

“It is how I said before: this year, with the amount of injuries we have had, it was not the year to become champions. No chance. For nobody. As good as they are, if [Manchester] City have their three centre-halves out, no [they don’t win the league]. Three centre-halves of [Manchester] United, no. For the whole season pretty much too, that is how it is. We have fought back a bit, accepted the difficulties and made the best of it. And if we win on Sunday, and if we qualify for the Champions League then we made the best of it.”

Without a late U-turn over his contract, Georginio Wijnaldum will make his final Liverpool appearance on Sunday in what will be Roy Hodgson’s last game as Crystal Palace manager and, according to the former Liverpool manager, his farewell to top-flight football. Sideshows will remain precisely that, insists Klopp, who believes the experience Liverpool have gained from European finals or having to beat Middlesbrough to secure Champions League qualification on the final day in 2017 will ensure complete focus.

“We are in a situation that this game is so decisive and it is absolutely great news,” he said. “It is almost like if you qualify for a final everything is perfect but you have to play the final, don’t forget that. We’ve experienced both ends of playing a final as a club and as a team. You would not ask before our other finals: ‘Whatever happens, are you already happy with the way to Kiev, Basel or Madrid?’ Obviously I would have said yes, but let’s wait for the final piece. That makes all the difference and that is what we are thinking about.”

Latest Stories

  • John Tavares discharged from hospital, out indefinitely

    The club says Tavares was kept overnight at St. Michael's Hospital and is now resting at home under the care and supervision of team doctors.

  • What will Leafs' lines look like without Tavares?

    The Leafs have loads of depth, but no obvious answer when replacing John Tavares.

  • Report: Mariners' COVID-19 positive test sparks concern given club's low vaccination rate

    There is reported concern in the clubhouse regarding spread.

  • Canucks sign head coach Travis Green to multi-year contract extension

    The Canucks are giving Green a vote of confidence after a tough season on the ice that saw the NHL club finish last in the North Division with a 23-29-4 record.

  • Old man Phil Mickelson clubhouse leader at the PGA Championship

    Phil Mickelson is in contention going into the third round of the PGA Championship.

  • Top 10 moments in the Stanley Cup playoffs this week: Big hits, blunders and loud barns

    The first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs always provides some incredible moments, and this year has been no different.

  • Canada's Shapovalov secures spot in Geneva final with win over Cuevas

    Canada's Denis Shapovalov says a heartbreaking loss against Rafael Nadal last week is now paying off.

  • Dana White says UFC 'absolutely moved on' from Jon Jones in heavyweight title bout

    Dana White said there's nothing wrong with going out on top.

  • Nikita Kucherov deserves benefit of the doubt

    While some NHL fans are questioning whether Tampa Bay bent the rules too far with Nikita Kucherov, the star forward's return has sparked the Lightning's playoff push.

  • Low-A minor league team pleads for mercy during Jacob deGrom's rehab start

    Making a bunch of 20-year-olds face a 102 mph fastball is just cruel. And kind of hilarious.

  • Canada secures Beijing Olympic berth in mixed doubles curling

    Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue wrapped up the berth with a 7-6 win over the Czech Republic on Friday at the world mixed doubles championship.

  • Watch Simone Biles flawlessly land risky Yurchenko double pike in US Classic practice

    No female gymnast has ever completed the move in competition. Biles plans to before the Olympics.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Jaguars forget to blur out draft board, showing a WR with same grade as Trevor Lawrence

    We've seen a few of the prospect grades on the Jaguars' draft board, including players they didn't draft.

  • Conservative MP Kevin Waugh crossing fingers as sports betting bill heads to Senate

    Kevin Waugh has pushed legalized single-game sports betting to the brink of reality in Canada, but he's realistic about the chances of success for Bill C-218. "Am I confident? I'd say 50-50," the Saskatoon-based Conservative MP said. "It's kind of out of my hands now. "Even though I got it through the House, it's in the Senate and the Senate is a little bit different. They go their own beat. Is it going to come out? Who knows, especially a backbencher's PMB (private member's bill) and a Conservative at that." Waugh introduced a private member's bill last year to amend the Criminal Code and legalize single-game sports betting in Canada. Bill C-218 passed third reading in the House of Commons last month and is currently in the Senate. The bill is scheduled for second reading next week and if it passes, it would then go to committee. The committee's report would then go back to the Senate, where the bill would be debated a third time. If it was passed, it would go back to the House of Commons for final discussion. If the bill was approved there, it would go before Chief Justice of Canada Richard Wagner — who is filling the administration duties for Governor General role following Julie Payette's resignation — for royal assent. There are several government bills before the Senate. And time is of the essence because if Bill C-218 isn't passed by the time both the Senate and House leave for the summer, it could result in the end of the bill if Canadians head to the polls this fall. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could call an election prior to the return of MPs in September. And once the House of Commons reconvenes, the opposition could force an election by defeating the government in a confidence vote. "If (Bill C-218) doesn't come out by June, I don't think we're going to see it," Waugh said. When an election is called, any bill that hasn't been passed becomes null and void, which was the fate of a previous sports gambling bill in 2015. Following the election, the bill would have to be rewritten and go through the entire process all over again. That could take another two years. "The timing is right and I think many people agree," Waugh said. "I just think it's time we get our share." Currently in Canada, it's legal to bet on parlays. Those are multiple wagers linked together that usually must all be correct for a person to win the bet. The successful passing of Bill C-218 would make provinces and territories responsible for regulating and licensing websites, casinos and other businesses that would allow single-game wagers. And that's important given estimates that offshore sites, U.S. casinos and illegal bookmakers constitute a $14-billion industry in Canada. More major professional sports leagues have realized gambling can become a source of incremental revenue and dramatically boost fan engagement. "I think with COVID, you can see the need provincially for needed funds," Waugh said. "I know B.C., Ontario and Quebec are chomping and I think within a week of passing they could be up and doing single-event betting. "Take (Thursday night) Montreal and Toronto (in the NHL), how much do you think would've been bet down East between those two storied franchises?" The prospect of single-game sports wagering being on the horizon in Canada has prompted suggestions that it could provide a lifeline for a cash-strapped CFL. The league didn't play last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a source has told The Canadian Press that cost the nine-team circuit between $60-and-$80 million. The source was granted anonymity because the CFL hasn't released financial figures for 2020. Earlier this week, a report suggested legalized single-game sports betting in Canada could net each CFL team between $1.5 million and $2 million. "Those numbers seem very high . . . I thought $5 million (for the entire CFL) was a good number," he said. "This one of the few areas left in sport today that they can grow the revenue side on." Legalized sports-betting in Canada would give the CFL the opportunity to sign sponsorship deals with gambling operators. It could also benefit financially from selling official league data to organizations looking to establish betting odds. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2021. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press

  • Manny Pacquiao to face Errol Spence Jr. on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas

    Pacquiao's first fight in two years is going to be a big one.

  • Becoming a dad has given Brown a new perspective on his track career

    Aaron Brown has always seen his track career as being about something bigger than himself. He didn't run for personal glory, he ran for his family, his coach, his Canadian teammates and his sponsors. But becoming a dad brought even greater perspective to his sport. "Now it's just kind of magnified, right?" Brown said. "Because above all that, now I'm running for my son, not only to provide, but also set an example of what's possible, to show him you can grow up and dream and aim for high goals, just because that's what your father was doing." The 28-year-old from Toronto and his wife Preeya Milburn became parents to son Kingsley — named for Brown's late grandfather — on Jan. 26. "I want to set the example that, if at first it doesn't happen, you can work hard, go back and persevere and overcome obstacles and adversity that you deal with," Brown said last week from his home in Winter Garden, Fla. "All that stuff happens in sport, it's kind of like a mini-version of life, you start out in your career, you grow and you deal with adversity, overcome challenges, learn how to work with others and adapt to different obstacles that come your way. "Whether he grows up to be an athlete like his father or does something completely different, I just want to show him like through how I embody myself as an athlete, what's possible for him in the future?" Kingsley is one of a few new babies for Canada's track and field team. Damian Warner's partner Jen Cotten gave birth to their son Theo on March 11, while Andre De Grasse and partner Nia Ali, the reigning world hurdles champion, are expecting their second baby together this month. Brown has had his share of obstacles, perhaps most notably at the 2017 world championships in London. A stomach virus ripped through numerous teams staying in a downtown hotel, including Canada. Brown was ill and forced to quarantine. Upon release he still ran to his fastest 200 time of the season and appeared destined for the final, but he was disqualified for a lane violation. As a new dad, Brown has discovered that babies allow no room for bad days. "It adds more perspective to the ups and downs of track and field," he said. "When you're sad about a bad day at the office, when you have a poor performance, there's still a smiling baby who knows nothing or cares nothing about that, they don't love you for what you can do on the track, they love you just for being who you are, so that grounds you and brings you back when you need some reassurance that people are still in your corner. "I always got that from my family, they love and support me, but there's just something about an innocent baby who knows nothing about what you do for a living, who's just always happy to see your face or hear your voice, that's always reassuring." The COVID-19 pandemic has taken bad days to a new level, throwing unprecedented obstacles at Canadian athletes. They've struggled to find adequate facilities to train and access to things like physiotherapy amid lockdowns. They also have had few top competitions because of travel restrictions. Brown was locked out of his track and weight room in Florida for the first few weeks last spring and summer, and made do on grass fields and dirt paths. "It was really scrambling to find anywhere where you can train and stay in some type of shape," said Brown, who was doing a round of media interviews as part of his sponsorship campaign with Bridgestone. "So that was tough and hard to find the motivation." But Florida, including his training facilities, has been largely open the past few months. "Even if we have to train with masks and social distancing and all that stuff, we have the ability to go out there and train, so we're pretty fortunate," he said. Brown is a few races into his Tokyo Olympic season. He was third in the 200 metres at the Golden Spike in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on Wednesday, and will race at a Diamond League meet in Gateshead, U.K. on Sunday. Canada's sprint relay team is a question mark for Tokyo. The team had hoped to clinch a berth at the World Athletics Relays earlier this month in Poland, but withdrew due to rising COVID-19 cases there. Brown, who was part of the relay that won bronze at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, is confident Canada will be on the start line in Tokyo. Because of poor weather, the times in Poland, he said, were relatively slow, giving the Canadians some wiggle room to qualify based on ranking. De Grasse, middle-distance runner Justyn Knight, and shot putter Brittany Crew will also compete Sunday in Gateshead. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2021. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

  • Yankees CF Hicks to have surgery, out several months

    NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks will have surgery for a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist that could sideline him for the rest of the season. Hicks will be out for months, New York manager Aaron Boone acknowledged Friday, but the team won't be sure if the switch hitter has a chance to return this year until after the operation. The 31-year-old Hicks is batting .194 with four homers, 14 RBIs and a .627 OPS in 32 games. He was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to May 13, and the club initially tried to treat the injury with medicine — knowing if that wasn't effective, Hicks likely would need surgery. “I don't think he's in a lot of pain, but he feels it,” Boone said. “It doesn't allow him to swing the bat the way he needs to.” Brett Gardner was set to start in center field Friday night as the Yankees opened a home series against the Chicago White Sox, who arrived in town with the best record in the American League. Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is also on the IL with a left quadriceps strain, and Boone said he'd rather keep Aaron Judge in right field. Center fielder Ryan LaMarre was promoted from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Hicks went down, but subsequently hurt his hamstring and landed on the injured list. Touted prospect Estevan Florial, who made his major league debut last year, could be a long-term option in center. “We’ll just have to figure it out on the fly a little bit," Boone said. Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier (neck) was feeling better after missing three straight games and told the staff he was good to go. Frazier was scheduled to meet with team physicians before Friday night's game and there was a chance he could play, Boone said. Pitching coach Matt Blake and first base coach Reggie Willits returned to the team. They had been away after testing positive for COVID-19. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Mike Fitzpatrick, The Associated Press