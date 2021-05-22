Jürgen Klopp admits to ‘most difficult year’ but expects Liverpool to bounce back

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Richard Jolly
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Getty Images

Jürgen Klopp believes the past year has been the toughest of his life as he admitted he has found it hard to cope with the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. The Liverpool manager lost his mother, Elisabeth, in January and travel restrictions meant he could not return to his native Germany to attend the funeral.

A naturally gregarious character, Klopp has also struggled with a world where he could not go out for lunch or a beer or meet friends, while Liverpool have had a unique combination of factors that has meant they could not retain their Premier League title and may need victory against Crystal Palace to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League.

Related: Battle for Europe: how the Premier League’s places will be decided

“It was the most difficult year of my life because I never thought I would have to deal with the pandemic; not me personally but us all,” Klopp said. “I found that really difficult to deal with at times, to be honest. Football was part of it. What did I learn? That sleep is overestimated.”

Klopp’s season has included a 7-2 thrashing at Aston Villa, Liverpool’s heaviest loss since 1963, and their worst run at Anfield in their history, a series of six straight defeats. He lost Virgil van Dijk for the campaign in October and then saw his other centre-backs, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, ruled out for the rest of the season. Klopp has had to be resourceful using more than 20 centre-back partnerships, which have included the midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, before settling on the inexperienced Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams.

He added: “Am I a better manager? Better, I am not sure, but much more experienced. We make so many experiences we couldn’t have in any other years. There will be a time when I appreciate that but it will be in the future, not in the moment.”

In a team which is not flying constantly, scoring these numbers is absolutely exceptional

Jürgen Klopp on Mohamed Salah

Liverpool’s problems also extended to their attack. Roberto Firmino had his longest goal drought in England in 2021 while Sadio Mané has said it has been the worst season of his career. Mohamed Salah has been the lone Liverpool forward to retain his form throughout the season and is tied on 22 goals with Harry Kane as he seeks to join Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry as the only players to win the Premier League’s Golden Boot at least three times.

While the Egyptian has been accused of selfishness, Klopp believes that has proved crucial for Liverpool as his goals have been worth 17 points. “It is easy to see where we would be without Mo’s goals,” he said. “The team helps him a lot but Mo carries a lot as well. It’s his desire, it’s his professionalism, it’s his greed as well which helps us completely. It is a really top year for him because for a striker in a team which is not flying constantly, scoring these numbers is absolutely exceptional. That’s what makes him really special.”

Salah is likely to retain that responsibility. While Liverpool’s rivals are expected to enter the summer auctions for Harry Kane and Erling Haaland, Klopp will not but he is unworried by the prospect of their rivals strengthening.

“Whatever we do or not do in the next transfer window, we will not use it as any kind of excuse,” he said. “I really think it is my responsibility to improve the team without signings. We might not be the best team in the world at the start of the season but we want to be again the team no one wants to play against and I think that is possible.”

Latest Stories

  • Alex Killorn, Nikita Kucherov pace Lightning's rout of Panthers

    Alex Killorn scored a pair of second-period goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning rebounded from its first postseason loss to rout the Florida Panthers 6-2 and take a commanding 3-1 lead.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Khris Middleton hits winner as Bucks beat the Heat in OT

    Recapping the action from every NBA playoff game Saturday.

  • Islanders beat Penguins 4-1 to tie series at 2

    Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 shots, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock each had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 in Game 4.

  • How focused is Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship? He won't even tolerate a TV drone

    Phil Mickelson didn't want a drone in his way during the PGA Championship.

  • With French Open a week away, Coco Gauff wins first 2 clay titles on same day

    "I like the dirt now."

  • Victor Oladipo could be cleared for full contact in November following quad surgery

    Victor Oladipo will need a few months before he can get back on the court.

  • PGA Championship: Jordan Spieth's run at Kiawah Island may have come too late

    Moving Day was good to Jordan Spieth. But did his leaderboard charge come too late to claim the Career Grand Slam?

  • Leafs' Tavares suffered knee injury along with concussion in scary collision

    Kyle Dubas says the veteran centre avoided any structural damage to his head, neck and spine after taking an accidental knee to the face from Canadiens forward Corey Perry.

  • LeBron James reportedly violated NBA health and safety protocols after attending event

    LeBron James attended an event before the Lakers' game against the Warriors.

  • NBA playoff predictions: One question for every first-round matchup

    The NBA playoffs are finally here, and as always, there are plenty of storylines to break down.

  • What will Leafs' lines look like without Tavares?

    The Leafs have loads of depth, but no obvious answer when replacing John Tavares.

  • Canada's Shapovalov loses in Geneva Open final

    Canada's Denis Shapovalov lost to Casper Ruud of Norway in Saturday's final of the Geneva Open.

  • Ferrari's Leclerc takes pole for Monaco GP, Verstappen 2nd

    Charles Leclerc won the first pole for Ferrari since 2019 despite crashing with 18 seconds remaining to end Saturday qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix.

  • Canada's Gushue and Einarson advance to semifinals with win over Switzerland

    Canada's Brad Gushue and Kerri Einarson secured a semifinal berth at the world mixed doubles curling championship on Saturday.

  • Jazz, Blazers among biggest playoff questions

    The postseason is almost here and a few teams have some critics to silence, or prove right.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Ex-Eagles coach Eugene Chung says NFL team told him he wasn't 'the right minority' in job interview

    What are you even supposed to say to this?

  • Sorokin, Islanders beat Penguins 4-1 in Game 4 to tie series

    UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 shots, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock each had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 in Game 4 Saturday to even the first-round series. Josh Bailey and Jordan Eberle also scored for New York. Sorokin, who had 39 saves in the Islanders' 4-3 win in Game 1, was back in goal after Semyon Varlamov started Games 2 and 3 — both losses. Tristan Jarry had 23 saves for Pittsburgh, and drew mocking chants of “Jar-ry! Jar-ry!” from Islanders fans. Game 5 is Monday night in Pittsburgh, and Game 6 back at Nassau Coliseum on Wednesday. With the teams skating 4 on 4 in the third period, Pittsburgh’s Kris Letang was whistled for interference to put the Islanders on their third power play. Just as a penalty on Scott Mayfield was expiring, Wahlstrom fired a one-timer that was stopped by Jarry, However, Pittsburgh's Teddy Blueger knocked the puck in while trying to clear the rebound, putting New York up 3-0 at 6:04. With the Islanders still on a power play, Eberle made it 4-0 just 24 seconds later as he beat Jarry high on the glove side from the inside edge of the right circle. Aston-Reese spoiled Sorokin's shutout bid with a short-handed goal with 2:35 to go. It was his first career playoff goal. After a scoreless first period, the Islanders took control in the second. Nelson's redirect in front was turned aside by Jarry 2 minutes into the second. Sorokin made a nice stop sliding to his right to deny Sidney Crosby in front 3 1/2 minutes later. Bailey got the Islanders on the scoreboard first with his second goal of the series 8:07 into the second. Letang pushed New York's Anthony Beauvillier into Jarry, forcing the goalie back into the goal, and Bailey fired a shot past him. Pulock made it 2-0 with 5:09 left in the middle period as he got the rebound of a shot by Wahlstrom and fired a one-timer off skate of Penguins defenseman Cody Ceci and past Jarry. Each team had eight shots on goal in a fast-paced first period. The Islanders got off to a physical start and had more chances in the first half of the period. Sorokin made a low blocker save on Kasperi Kapanen's breakaway attempt a minute in. Beauvillier point-blank try in front was deflected by Jarry off the pipes about 6 minutes in. Mathew Barzal fired a shot off the post from the right circle with 2 1/2 minutes left in the period. SPECIAL TEAMS The Islanders went 2 for 5 on the power play and are now 3 for 12 in the series. The Penguins were 0 for 1 to fall to 1 for 8. PLAYING WITH THE LEAD Bailey's second-period goal gave the Islanders the lead during the game for just the third time in the series. In their Game 1 win, they led 1-0 and 3-2 but played with the lead for a combined 3:43 before the Penguins tied the score. They won in overtime on Kyle Palmieri's goal. Pittsburgh never trailed in its wins in Games 2 and 3. CLIMBING THE LIST Letang played his 140th career playoff game with Pittsburgh, tying Jaromir Jagr for third place on the franchise list. Crosby leads with 172, and Evgeni Malkin is second with 168. JETS IN THE HOUSE The crowd of 6,800 in attendance featured a group of New York Jets players, including newly drafted quarterback Zach Wilson and offensive linemen Connor McGodern, George Fant and Greg Van Rozen. ___ Follow Vin Cherwoo at http://www.twitter.com/VinCherwooAP ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Vin A. Cherwoo, The Associated Press