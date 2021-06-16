J.P. Morgan Securities PLC: DAE Funding LLC Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.



DAE Funding LLC

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

LONDON, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 15th June 21, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, (contact: Emma Lovett 0207 134 2468) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: DAE Funding LLC Guarantor (if any): N/A Aggregate nominal amount: USD 1bn Description: USD 3yr Senior Unsecured REG S/144A Notes

Listing: Nasdaq Dubai Stabilisation Manager(s): J.P. Morgan Securities plc (Stabilisation coordinator)

Credit Agricole CIB (Stabilisation Manager(s))

BNP Paribas SA (Stabilisation Manager(s))

Emirates NBD capital (Stabilisation Manager(s))

Truist Securities (Stabilisation Manager(s)) Offer price: 99.427%

